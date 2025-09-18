Nothing Ear 3 to launch today with Super Mic, CMF Headphone Pro on Sept 29

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is set to launch its next flagship wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, on Thursday, September 18. Nothing has revealed the design of the earbuds earlier and also shared some features, such as the inclusion of a “Super Mic” built into the charging case. Additionally, CMF by Nothing has also teased its first headphone, CMF Headphone Pro, on X, with its release scheduled for September 29.

It doesn’t seem like Nothing will be hosting an event to launch the Ear 3, as no livestream pre-watch has yet been uploaded on its YouTube channel. Furthermore, it remains uncertain at the moment whether the Nothing Ear 3 will reach the Indian markets or not.

WATCH NOTHING EAR 3 TEASER VIDEO HERE Nothing Ear 3: What to expect Nothing has revealed that its upcoming earbuds will feature a microphone built into the charging case to enhance call quality. Dubbed “Super Mic,” the component has been claimed by the company to prioritise the speaker’s voice while suppressing surrounding noise, with the description suggesting it could even outperform the in-ear microphones. This means the case mic might serve not only for calls but also for recording audio. An earlier teaser also displayed a “Talk” button positioned beside the microphone, hinting at broader use cases. This function could be tied to Nothing’s AI-driven Essential space for managing and transcribing voice notes, or possibly extend to the ChatGPT integration already present on its previous earbuds.

ALSO READ: NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16, set to rollout in beta soon: What's new The upcoming Nothing Ear 3 is expected to bring a refined dual-driver system for enhanced audio, improved active noise cancellation, a more natural transparency mode, and longer battery life. Additionally, while Nothing confirmed audio tuning support from UK-based KEF, the case and earbuds lack the “Sound by KEF” branding seen on the Nothing Headphone 1, raising questions about the level of KEF’s involvement in this model. Coming to the design, a teaser clip revealed a redesigned charging case with an aluminium slab holding the earbuds in place, sandwiched between a clear lid and base. The earbuds themselves retain Nothing’s transparent design language but now come with silver metallic detailing.

CMF Headphone Pro teased CMF by Nothing has teased its first headphone ever, the Headphone Pro on X. As per the teaser, it appears that the CMF Headphone Pro will be sporting the physical buttons, including the volume slider buttons, similar to those seen in Nothing Headphone 1. There is a Type-C port for charging in the headphones. ALSO READ: Nano Banana trends push Gemini to lead position on Apple, Google app stores As per the teaser, it appears that the CMF Headphone Pro will be equipped with soft foam to keep the fit snug and comfortable on the ears. The CMF by Nothing branding was also present on the headphones. It appears that the headphones will be launched in two colour options – Teal and Orange – as shown in the teaser.