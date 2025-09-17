Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Ear 3 to be launched on Sep 18: Super Mic, aluminium frame expected

Nothing Ear 3 to be launched on Sep 18: Super Mic, aluminium frame expected

Nothing is set to launch the Ear 3 on September 18 with a new Super Mic, aluminium design, and audio upgrades, while also outlining ambitions for future AI-native devices

'Super Mic' on the Nothing Ear 3 charging case

'Super Mic' on the Nothing Ear 3 charging case

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing is preparing to launch its next flagship wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, on September 18. The company has already revealed the design of the earbuds and has begun sharing details about new features, including a “Super Mic” built into the charging case. The earbuds will also sport a more premium look, featuring partial aluminium construction.
 
Beyond hardware, the launch comes as part of Nothing’s bigger vision for AI-native devices. CEO Carl Pei has outlined plans to create a “hyper-personalised” operating system and introduce a new category of AI-driven products that will complement smartphones in the future.

Nothing Ear 3: What to expect

Super Mic:

In a Nothing Community post, the company detailed a new microphone on the charging case designed to improve call quality. Branded as ‘Super Mic,’ this feature will prioritise the user’s voice while reducing background noise for clearer conversations. The description suggests it may outperform the microphones on the earbuds themselves, potentially allowing use not just for calls but also for audio recording.
 
 
A previously released teaser also showed a “Talk” button next to the microphone, hinting at additional functions. This could link to Nothing’s AI-powered Essential space for transcribing and organising voice notes, or tie into the company’s ChatGPT integration, which was introduced on earlier earbuds.  ALSO READ: Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners

Design:

A teaser video showcased a charging case featuring an aluminium slab that secures the earbuds, layered between a transparent plastic lid and base. The earbuds keep Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic but now feature silver metallic accents.

Also Read

Image: Nothing

Nothing raises $200 million from Tiger Global, Nikhil Kamath, others

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 and Phone 3

Nothing announces Rs 45,000 discount on Phone 3 for Phone 1, Phone 2 owners

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing previews Ear 3 in a new teaser video ahead of launch: Watch it here

Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16

Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

 
In its community post, the company said:
 
“We’re upgrading our design craftsmanship to achieve the ultra-slim design of the earbuds, minimising the clearance between components, and we also re-engineered the metal antenna to a flat finish and controlled its thickness to just 0.35 mm, reaching the current industry limit.”

Performance and audio:

The Nothing Ear 3 is expected to include a reworked dual-driver setup for improved sound, upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC), a more natural transparency mode, and better battery life.
 
While Nothing has partnered with UK audio brand KEF for tuning, the Ear 3 and its case don’t feature the “Sound by KEF” branding seen on the Nothing Headphone 1, leaving some uncertainty about the extent of KEF’s role in this product.

Nothing’s broader AI ambitions

Beyond hardware, Nothing is framing the Ear 3 launch as part of a bigger push toward AI-driven experiences. In a recent funding update that valued the company at $1.3 billion, CEO Carl Pei outlined plans for a “new class of AI-native devices” that will complement smartphones.
  According to Pei, while smartphones remain the only devices shipping at the scale of a billion units annually, he believes people will soon carry an additional AI-powered device just as essential as their phone. Nothing plans to launch some of these AI-native devices in 2026.
 
The company is also working on its own “hyper-personalised” operating system. Pei described the OS as one that will adapt uniquely to each user, enabling the smartphone to proactively suggest actions and perform tasks with the help of AI agents. He said, “Unlike today’s one-size-fits-all solution, a billion different operating systems will be rendered for a billion different people.”

More From This Section

Wifi

Faster Wi-Fi in India on hold as 6 GHz spectrum delicensing postponed

Google's experimental search app

Google tests Apple Spotlight-like search bar on PCs with a new Windows app

Ozone Hole

World Ozone Day 2025: Why the ozone hole matters and India's plan to act

Tech Wrap September 16

Tech Wrap Sept 16: Galaxy S25 FE, Xiaomi 17 series, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Google

Google pledges £5 billion UK investment, unveils data centre near London

Topics : Nothing Earbuds artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon