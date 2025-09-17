Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo prompts to stay ahead of Nano Banana trend

Google shares 10 creative and free prompts in Gemini App: Google’s Gemini has taken the internet by storm this week, dazzling users with its creativity and simplicity. The AI-powered tool is revolutionising photo editing, turning everyday pictures into striking digital art or viral social media sensations—all with a single prompt and zero hassle.

We have curated some exciting Gemini AI photo prompts to help you play with backgrounds, applying special effects, and editing your images in various techniques to produce stunning outcomes. To remain ahead of the viral Nano Banana trend, take a look at this collection of the best 10 Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts.

Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo editing prompts 1. Huge Statue in Delhi: Make a huge hyper-realistic statue based on the given photo, keeping the original face the same without changes. The statue is situated close to a well-known historical site in Delhi, in the centre of a roundabout. The statue is currently being built, with scaffolding all around it and numerous workers climbing, welding, and working on it while wearing orange vests and yellow helmets. While some parts of the statue's body have already been detailed and completed, other parts still have exposed metal framework. Connaught Place's authentic ambience is depicted in the background, which includes packed buses, colourful rickshaws, and little vehicles circling the circular. The roadside is lined with street merchants holding fruit carts, tea shops, and vibrant umbrellas. The usual CP mood is created by the large billboards, shop signs, and tangled hanging electric wires that cross the streets. Tropical plants and a vibrant, busy atmosphere may be seen above the brilliant afternoon sky. Style: vivid, lifelike, and photorealistic.

2. With Lamborghini: Create a 3:4 full-body, above, high-angle photograph of a man lounging on the hood of a red Lamborghini Urus in a dark underground garage. Sporting a leather strap watch, brown trousers, polished black shoes and a clean white open-collar shirt. There is a tattoo on the forearm. Shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh, hyper-realistic 8K detail, cinematic warm colour grading, soft sunbeam lighting with natural reflections on the car, and a millionaire vibe. 3. Hyper-realistic 8K portrait at the beach. Look: sunglasses, white trousers, loafers and a navy blue shirt. Action: Holding a girl in his arms while adjusting his sunglasses with one hand. Setting: A balcony on the beach with waves in the background. Mood: airy, romantic, and refreshing.

4. Football Player: Profile photo of me holding a red and white Nike Premier League football on my forehead while I am focused intently on the ceiling. I have a confident, lengthened neck, softly closed lips, and a little elevated chin. The athletic and concentrated appearance is further enhanced by the fact that I am dressed in a professional football uniform, which includes a tailored jersey and shorts. The ball and my attire stand out sharply against the solid, deep blue background. The dramatic lighting highlights the ball's spherical shape and creates gentle shadows on my jawline. Shown in full colour. The same face.

5. Baseball Player: Using the image above as a guide, draw a vintage image of a man carrying a bat while wearing a traditional baseball uniform. Like an old sports card, the black-and-white image exudes strength and heroism. 6. Black and White Portrait: Using the image above as a guide, draw a close-up, black and white portrait of a man with a serious look. The lighting has a timeless, artistic aura since it is gentle and focused. 7. Rain Portraits: Using the image above as a guide, take a sophisticated photograph of a man standing in the rain under a streetlight while wearing a trench coat and a hat. The image has a grainy, good quality and is in high contrast black and white.

8. Bollywood Couple: Use a 90s Bollywood cinema style to turn this couple's shot into a grainy, bright, retro, and vintage image. The male is clutching the woman's hand while sporting a black shirt that seems ancient. Her crimson chiffon saree is flawless. With warm, golden sunset tones and a minimalist, slightly textured background, the landscape is romanticised and breezy. Their facial expressions are quietly joyful, serene, and gloomy. 9. Video game character: Construct a 16-bit version of this cat and insert it into a 2D 16-bit platform video game level.