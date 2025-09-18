Google Discover: Soon, you will see social posts, short videos and articles

Google has introduced updates to its Discover feed with new types of content, formats, and follow options for personalised recommendations. With the update, users can now keep track of their preferred content. Earlier, Google rolled out the option to select preferred news sources in Top Stories, and it now plans to add more ways for users to connect directly with publishers and creators in Discover.

Expanded content sources

In the coming weeks, users will see more content in Discover. Alongside articles, the feed will begin featuring posts from platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts, with support for more platforms expected in the future. According to Google’s research, users prefer a blend of formats, including videos, social posts, and traditional articles, when browsing Discover.

Google is also rolling out a new personalisation option. According to Google, users can "follow" their favourite publishers and creators directly within Discover to see more of their content from today onwards. By tapping on a name, users can preview a creator's articles, YouTube videos, and social posts before deciding to follow. Once added, a dedicated space will display updates from that publisher or creator, only when the user is signed into their Google Account.