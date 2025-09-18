Home / Technology / Tech News / US market brings highest returns for Tata Electronics' iPhone shipments

US market brings highest returns for Tata Electronics' iPhone shipments

Apple's move to expand iPhone production in India boosted Tata Electronics' revenue, with shipments to the US alone contributing the largest share in the last financial year

iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple’s growing share in Tata’s earnings highlights how quickly iPhone assembly has moved to India.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Apple’s decision to expand iPhone production in India is showing results for Tata Electronics, which has emerged as a key supplier for the US smartphone market. Shipments of iPhones to America made up nearly 37 per cent of Tata Electronics’ revenue in FY25, bringing in more than ₹23,112 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The shift reflects Apple’s strategy to reduce reliance on China and diversify production amid global trade tensions.  

Ireland, Taiwan add to exports for Tata Electronics

 
While the US was the biggest contributor, Ireland came second, accounting for 23 per cent of Tata Electronics’ income (₹14,255 crore). Taiwan contributed 15 per cent, while the Indian market made up 20 per cent of sales, the news report said citing filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Ireland holds special significance as Apple’s European hub.
 
Apple’s growing share in Tata’s earnings highlights how quickly iPhone assembly has moved to India. The company initially focused on exports to Taiwan and local demand but has now shifted heavily towards the US market. Tata Electronics and Foxconn remain India’s two major iPhone assemblers.   
    Tata’s expansion was boosted by the March 2024 acquisition of Wistron’s India facility. Now operating as Tata Electronics Systems Solutions, the unit has helped accelerate production and exports.
 
Tata’s production strength also grew after it acquired a 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India in January 2025 for ₹1,650 crore. The Pegatron plant in Tamil Nadu, along with the Wistron unit in Karnataka, now serves as key iPhone assembly hubs, the news report said.
 
Pegatron Technology India, renamed Tata Electronics Products and Solutions, reported an 84 per cent jump in revenue to ₹34,264 crore in FY25. However, profit growth was limited to just 1 per cent, at ₹633 crore.  

Apple faces delay in China launch

 
While India is powering Apple’s supply chain, the company is facing hurdles in China. Apple’s new iPhone Air launch has been delayed due to pending approval for eSIM technology, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.
 
Apple has updated its website in China with a message saying release details will be shared later, replacing the earlier September 19 delivery date.
 
The company said it is “working closely with regulatory authorities” to resolve the issue. China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom are expected to support eSIM once they secure approval. Currently, only China Unicom has limited readiness for the technology.    ALSO READ: Xiaomi hastens flagship smartphone release to take on Apple's iPhone 17 
  According to Chinese outlet The Paper, China Telecom is awaiting final clearance from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Apple resellers in Guangdong province also said they have not received eSIM training, unlike their European counterparts.
 
The delay has reportedly frustrated consumers, especially since iPhones purchased abroad cannot use local eSIM services in mainland China. Until clearance comes through, buyers will have to wait for Apple to roll out the new 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

