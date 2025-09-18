US market brings highest returns for Tata Electronics' iPhone shipments

Apple’s decision to expand iPhone production in India is showing results for Tata Electronics, which has emerged as a key supplier for the US smartphone market. Shipments of iPhones to America made up nearly 37 per cent of Tata Electronics’ revenue in FY25, bringing in more than ₹23,112 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The shift reflects Apple’s strategy to reduce reliance on China and diversify production amid global trade tensions.

Ireland, Taiwan add to exports for Tata Electronics

While the US was the biggest contributor, Ireland came second, accounting for 23 per cent of Tata Electronics’ income (₹14,255 crore). Taiwan contributed 15 per cent, while the Indian market made up 20 per cent of sales, the news report said citing filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). Ireland holds special significance as Apple’s European hub.

Apple’s growing share in Tata’s earnings highlights how quickly iPhone assembly has moved to India. The company initially focused on exports to Taiwan and local demand but has now shifted heavily towards the US market. Tata Electronics and Foxconn remain India’s two major iPhone assemblers. ALSO READ: iPhone maker Foxconn among over 100 companies to participate in Taiwan Expo Tata’s expansion was boosted by the March 2024 acquisition of Wistron’s India facility. Now operating as Tata Electronics Systems Solutions, the unit has helped accelerate production and exports. Tata’s production strength also grew after it acquired a 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India in January 2025 for ₹1,650 crore. The Pegatron plant in Tamil Nadu, along with the Wistron unit in Karnataka, now serves as key iPhone assembly hubs, the news report said.

Pegatron Technology India, renamed Tata Electronics Products and Solutions, reported an 84 per cent jump in revenue to ₹34,264 crore in FY25. However, profit growth was limited to just 1 per cent, at ₹633 crore. Apple faces delay in China launch While India is powering Apple’s supply chain, the company is facing hurdles in China. Apple’s new iPhone Air launch has been delayed due to pending approval for eSIM technology, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. Apple has updated its website in China with a message saying release details will be shared later, replacing the earlier September 19 delivery date.