Nothing previews Ear 3 in a new teaser video ahead of launch: Watch it here

Nothing teases the Ear 3 design ahead of its September 18 launch, showcasing a premium aluminum case, and a new "Super Mic" feature

Nothing Ear 3
Nothing Ear 3 (screenshot)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Nothing has unveiled the design of its upcoming flagship wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, which will debut on September 18. The company shared a teaser video in a post on the Nothing Community platform, highlighting both the earbuds and their charging case. This time, Nothing has adopted a more premium look, replacing the earlier plastic enclosure with a partially aluminum build. The case also introduces a new feature described as the “Super Mic.”

Nothing Ear 3: What to expect

The teaser shows the charging case with an aluminum slab that secures the earbuds, sandwiched between what appears to be a transparent plastic base and lid. While the overall build looks more upscale compared to previous versions, a notable addition is the new “Talk” button on the aluminum frame, placed alongside what seems to be a speaker and a microphone next to the USB Type-C port. Although the company has not explained the exact functionality, it refers to the setup as a “breakthrough Super Mic.”
According to a report from 9To5Mac, the Super Mic could be linked to Nothing’s integration of ChatGPT into its ecosystem. For reference, the earlier Nothing Ear introduced ChatGPT as the default voice assistant on compatible devices.
 
Coming back on the design side, the earbuds themselves retain the transparent casing familiar from previous generations, but now include more metallic silver accents underneath. In its community post, the company stated:
 
“We’re upgrading our design craftsmanship to achieve the ultra-slim design of the ear buds, minimising the clearance between components, and we also re-engineered the metal antenna to a flat finish and controlled its thickness to just 0.35 mm, reaching the current industry limit.”  ALSO READ | Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs 
Interestingly, both the earbuds and the charging case lack the “Sound by KEF” branding that appeared on the Nothing Headphone 1. Earlier this year, Nothing announced a collaboration with UK-based audio brand KEF for tuning its upcoming audio devices. While the Nothing Headphone 1 was the first to feature KEF’s tuning, similar enhancements were expected to carry over to the Nothing Ear 3.

Nothing Ear 3: Teaser video

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

