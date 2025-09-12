Apple iPhone 17 series goes up for pre-order from 5:30 pm: Pricing, offers

iPhone 17 series: Pre-order details

The entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone Air, will be available for pre-order via Apple’s online and offline stores, as well as through select retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. On e-commerce sites, Amazon currently shows “notify me” and Flipkart displays “coming soon” for iPhone 17 searches, indicating that both platforms may soon start taking pre-orders.

Deliveries: September 19 onwards

Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12

Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma iPhone 17 series: Offers Apple's online store has listed promotional offers for the iPhone 17 series, which are expected to apply to pre-orders as well. Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express

No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months

Other: Apple Trade In, Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade