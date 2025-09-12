Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 17 series goes up for pre-order from 5:30 pm: Pricing, offers

iPhone 17 series pre-orders begin in India today at 5:30 pm, with deliveries and availability scheduled from September 19. Offers include bank cashback, EMI options, and bundled Apple services

Apple iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Apple’s iPhone 17 series will go up for pre-orders in India starting today, September 12. While the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 – launched alongside the iPhones 17 series – are already available for pre-order through Apple’s website, pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 series will open at 5:30 pm. The pre-order deliveries and general availability of all these devices are scheduled from September 19.

iPhone 17 series: Pre-order details

The entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone Air, will be available for pre-order via Apple’s online and offline stores, as well as through select retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. On e-commerce sites, Amazon currently shows “notify me” and Flipkart displays “coming soon” for iPhone 17 searches, indicating that both platforms may soon start taking pre-orders.
  • Deliveries: September 19 onwards
  • Pre-orders open: 5:30 pm from September 12
  • Platforms: Apple Store, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma

iPhone 17 series: Offers

Apple’s online store has listed promotional offers for the iPhone 17 series, which are expected to apply to pre-orders as well.
  • Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
  • Other: Apple Trade In, Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade

iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing

iPhone 17

  • 256GB: Rs 82,900
  • 512GB: Rs 102,900
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

iPhone Air

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB: Rs 134,900
  • 512GB: Rs 154,900
  • 1TB: Rs 174,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB: Rs 149,900
  • 512GB: Rs 169,900
  • 1TB: Rs 189,900
  • 2TB: Rs 229,900
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

iPhone 17 series: Specifications

iPhone 17

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone Air

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Thickness: 5.64mm

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

