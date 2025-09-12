Google is rolling out two significant updates to Gmail, which are aimed at making inboxes organised and user-friendly. According to Google, the new features include a dedicated purchase tracking view and an upgraded Promotions tab.

“There’s a lot to keep track of in your everyday life, and as we head back to school and into the busy holiday months. These enhancements are designed to reduce clutter and provide a more personalised email experience, giving users better control over how they view and manage their messages,” said Google in a blogpost.

Both the updates will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Gmail for mobile – personal Google accounts for now.

Gmail's purchase order tracking update One of the most notable updates is a purchase tracking view that consolidates all order and delivery details into a single, organised list. Instead of searching through multiple emails, users can now quickly check the status of their packages in one streamlined interface. Deliveries scheduled to arrive within 24 hours will still appear at the top of the primary inbox and in a summary card within related purchase emails. This new view is designed to offer a clear snapshot of upcoming deliveries and reduce the hassle of manually locating order confirmations. The feature is rolling out today across mobile and web platforms for users with personal Google accounts worldwide.