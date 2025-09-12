Home / Technology / Tech News / Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

Gmail simplifies purchase order tracking with consolidated view: What's new

Google's new purchase tracking view and upgraded Promotions tab in Gmail offer users more control and a personalised inbox experience

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Google is rolling out two significant updates to Gmail, which are aimed at making inboxes organised and user-friendly. According to Google, the new features include a dedicated purchase tracking view and an upgraded Promotions tab.
 
“There’s a lot to keep track of in your everyday life, and as we head back to school and into the busy holiday months. These enhancements are designed to reduce clutter and provide a more personalised email experience, giving users better control over how they view and manage their messages,” said Google in a blogpost. 
 
Both the updates will start rolling out in the coming weeks on Gmail for mobile – personal Google accounts for now.

Gmail’s purchase order tracking update

One of the most notable updates is a purchase tracking view that consolidates all order and delivery details into a single, organised list. Instead of searching through multiple emails, users can now quickly check the status of their packages in one streamlined interface. Deliveries scheduled to arrive within 24 hours will still appear at the top of the primary inbox and in a summary card within related purchase emails.
 
This new view is designed to offer a clear snapshot of upcoming deliveries and reduce the hassle of manually locating order confirmations. The feature is rolling out today across mobile and web platforms for users with personal Google accounts worldwide. 

Smarter sorting in the Promotions tab

In addition to tracking purchases, Gmail is introducing changes to the Promotions tab. Soon, users will have the ability to sort promotional emails by “most relevant,” allowing them to prioritise updates from brands and senders they interact with most. The update also introduces nudges that highlight limited-time deals and offers, helping users avoid missing out on promotions that matter.
For those who prefer the traditional inbox view, Gmail will continue to offer the option to sort promotional emails by “most recent.” This flexibility ensures that users can manage their inboxes according to their individual preferences.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

