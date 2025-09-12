iPhone 17 series: Battery capacity
- iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (+3.7 per cent over iPhone 16)
- iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh
- iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (+18.7 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (+8.6 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro Max)
iPhone 17 series: Availability in India
- Pre-orders open: September 12
- Deliveries begin: September 19
iPhone 17 series: Pricing
iPhone 17
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 102,900
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
iPhone Air
- 256GB: Rs 119,900
- 512GB: Rs 139,900
- 1TB: Rs 159,900
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB: Rs 134,900
- 512GB: Rs 154,900
- 1TB: Rs 174,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB: Rs 149,900
- 512GB: Rs 169,900
- 1TB: Rs 189,900
- 2TB: Rs 229,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
