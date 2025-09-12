Apple has reportedly confirmed the battery specifications of all models of the newly launched iPhone 17 series. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple published battery capacities of the devices on its EU website’s product page as they are required to publish energy labels in the region. Here are the reported official capacities of iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 series: Battery capacity

As per MacRumors’ report, here are the details:

iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (+3.7 per cent over iPhone 16)

iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh

iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (+18.7 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (+8.6 per cent over iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Also, to give users a context, iPhone Air now stands as a direct competition to Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and the latter’s battery capacity is 3900mAh.