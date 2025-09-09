Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

Nothing has announced the launch of its fourth-generation flagship wireless earbuds, the Ear 3, for September 18. In its last release, the company had moved away from the numbering format, opting instead for the name Nothing Ear. This time, Nothing has returned to numerical naming, citing user feedback. Andrew Freshwater, head of global smart products marketing, said it was important to return to the clear sequence used with Ear (1) and Ear (2).
Nothing Ear 3: What to expect
Teaser images posted on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the Ear 3 will continue with Nothing's signature transparent design, showcasing the internal components. The pictures also reveal a glossy metallic finish, hinting at a new colour option alongside the usual Black and White.
According to a report from FoneArena, the Ear 3 may feature a revamped dual-driver setup aimed at improving audio quality. Other likely upgrades include more effective active noise cancellation (ANC), a more natural transparency mode, and extended battery life.
Nothing recently partnered with UK-based audio company KEF for its Headphone 1, and the collaboration is expected to extend to the Ear 3. For Headphone 1, KEF engineers tuned the drivers, acoustic chambers and supporting software at KEF’s labs to deliver a more natural, immersive sound. A similar level of KEF tuning is anticipated for the Ear 3.
Previous-generation benchmark
For context, the Nothing Ear launched in April last year with 11mm custom drivers, up to 45dB ANC, and support for LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio. It also included Clear Voice 3.0 technology and ChatGPT integration, allowing users to set OpenAI’s chatbot as the default voice assistant on supported devices.
With the Ear 3, Nothing is expected to build on these features to strengthen its premium wireless audio line-up.