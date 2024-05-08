Nothing inaugural smartphone under CMF brand could be cheaper than Phone 2a

British consumer technology startup Nothing is reportedly working on a new smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. The smartphone, likely to be named the “CMF Phone 1”, is expected to be priced less than the Nothing’s most affordable smartphone – the Nothing Phone 2a, according to a report by Android Central.

As per the report, the “CMF Phone 1” will be priced at Rs 12,000 onwards making it the most affordable smartphone in the Nothing ecosystem. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2a is priced at Rs 23,999 onwards.

CMF Phone 1: Expected specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is reported to feature a complete plastic construction and will be offered in Black, White and Orange colour options. The smartphone is expected to include a 6.5-inch LCD display with Gorilla Glass protection. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to sport a single camera on the back side. Specifics about the camera sensor are not available yet.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by a chip from MediaTek Dimensity series, possibly with 5G connectivity. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W wired charging.

Although the smartphone is expected to boot Android 14-based NothingOS, which is standard across Nothing smartphones, there are chances that the CMF Phone 1 will get a stripped down version of the OS. The user interface is expected to be clean, similar to the standard Nothing OS. Additionally, the report suggests, Nothing would offer three-year of OS upgrades and four-year of security updates on the inaugural CMF smartphone.