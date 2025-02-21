Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

Sony has launched a new Midnight Black variant of the DualSense Edge wireless controller in India. This addition is part of the company's Midnight Black Collection of PlayStation 5 accessories, which also includes the PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. However, in India, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal are available in this new colour.

Sony Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller: Price and Availability

READ: Sony State of Play - New video games on PS5 The Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller is priced at Rs 18,990, the same as the original white version. It is now available for purchase through Sony's 'Shop at SC' website and select retail partners. The controller comes with a matching Midnight Black carrying case.

Sony Midnight Black Collection: Details

Sony unveiled the Midnight Black Collection of PlayStation 5 accessories last month. Describing the collection, Sony said that the galaxy-inspired Midnight Black colourway brings a unique, rich shade of black to each accessory, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo.

While the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers have been available in the Midnight Black finish for some time, this new collection expands the colour option to more accessories. This includes the DualSense Edge controller, PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

In India, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal in Midnight Black have been listed on the Shop at SC website. The Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds may be introduced in the market later.