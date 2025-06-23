Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing's first over-ear headphones, Headphone 1, will launch globally and in India on July 1 at the company's "Come to Play" event, alongside Phone 3

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has officially confirmed that its maiden over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, will launch in India on July 1, in sync with the global release. The confirmation came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by co-founder Akis Evangelidis, who stated, “Headphone (1) will be launched in India at the same time as global.”
For the uninitiated, the Nothing Headphone 1 will debut at the company’s upcoming “Come to Play” event, which will also mark the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3.
 

Also Read

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix

Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work

Tech Wrap June 19

Tech wrap June 19: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, Nothing Phone 3, iOS 18.6

Nothing Phone 3 to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip (Image: Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 to get 7 years of software support with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Nothing Phone 3 (Image: Nothing)

Phone 3: Nothing confirms Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 3 (Image Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 to be made in India, company revels ahead of July 1 launch

Nothing 'Come to Play' event: Details

Date: July 1
Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
Venue: London, UK
Product announcements: Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1

Nothing Headphone 1: Expected design

According to a report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that the headphones will feature the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic. The ear cups appear squarish with rounded corners—somewhat reminiscent of the Apple AirPods Max—while a circular transparent panel on top gives it the distinctive Nothing design.
 
The headband seems to include top cushioning for comfort and a hinged design that allows the cups to fold flat. According to the report, the right ear cup houses two physical control buttons, while the left one bears “Sound by KEF” branding, confirming Nothing’s previously announced partnership with British audio company KEF. 
  The alleged Nothing Headphone 1 design has sparked mixed reactions online—including from competing brands. On Reddit, the official account of the German audio brand Sennheiser commented on the design, stating:
 
“The only way we'd make a design like that is if we were bought out again and had the best salespeople. Even then..”
 
In response, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to X to fire back with a tongue-in-cheek reply: “Says the company whose headphones look like PC cooling fans. I know because I've used my HD 650 for 10 years.”
 

More From This Section

Microsoft

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

PremiumAI in textile industry, Tiruppur textile AI adoption, Industry 4.0 in India, MSMEs digital transformation, AI sewing machines India, AI-powered textile manufacturing, CAD CAM in textiles, smart textile factories India, sustainable textile supply chai

Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

Premiumdigital transformation report, CIO CMO collaboration, digital transformation success, ROI digital transformation, agility in business, customer experience improvement, CIO and CMO alignment, Bounteous Accolite report, digital transformation consultan

Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

PremiumMohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys

Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

Topics : Nothing headphones and earphones Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon