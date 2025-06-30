Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Minecraft: Java Edition is getting a new update (version 1.21.7) with the addition of two new elements. A painting of a good boy by artist Sarah Boeving, and a music disc titled "Lava Chicken" by Hyper Potions, have been added to the game along with critical bug fixes with this update. Some technical changes have also been made to the game, namely – Data Pack version is now 81, and Resource Pack version is now 64.

As per the Minecraft release note, dated June 25, the Lava Chicken disc drops when defeating a Baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey).

Bug fixes introduced in Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7 Here is a list of bug fixes that Minecraft has released with the latest update: MC-297748: The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics

MC-298448: Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics

MC-298681: Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance

MC-298710: TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements

MC-298832: The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics

MC-298856: Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater

MC-298898: TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload

MC-298919: Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward

MC-299017: Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics

MC-299071: Memory Leak in ItemStackRenderState leads to OutOfMemoryError

MC-298879: The game crashes upon startup on some AMD graphics

MC-299110: Force upgrading does not write new DataVersion to converted data

MC-299126: The server crashes when certain mobs ride a turtle

MC-299130: Pack formats were not incremented in 1.21.7 rc1 after breaking changes