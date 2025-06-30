Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Bug fixes introduced in Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7
- MC-297748: The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
- MC-298448: Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
- MC-298681: Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance
- MC-298710: TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements
- MC-298832: The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics
- MC-298856: Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater
- MC-298898: TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload
- MC-298919: Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward
- MC-299017: Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics
- MC-299071: Memory Leak in ItemStackRenderState leads to OutOfMemoryError
- MC-298879: The game crashes upon startup on some AMD graphics
- MC-299110: Force upgrading does not write new DataVersion to converted data
- MC-299126: The server crashes when certain mobs ride a turtle
- MC-299130: Pack formats were not incremented in 1.21.7 rc1 after breaking changes
Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7: How to update
What is Minecraft
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app