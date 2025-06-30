Home / Technology / Tech News / Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Minecraft 1.21.7 introduces the "Good Boy" painting, "Lava Chicken" music disc, plus vital bug fixes and updated data/resource pack versions. Here's how players can install it

Minecraft
Minecraft
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Minecraft: Java Edition is getting a new update (version 1.21.7) with the addition of two new elements. A painting of a good boy by artist Sarah Boeving, and a music disc titled "Lava Chicken" by Hyper Potions, have been added to the game along with critical bug fixes with this update. Some technical changes have also been made to the game, namely – Data Pack version is now 81, and Resource Pack version is now 64.
 
As per the Minecraft release note, dated June 25, the Lava Chicken disc drops when defeating a Baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey). 

Bug fixes introduced in Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7

Here is a list of bug fixes that Minecraft has released with the latest update:
  • MC-297748: The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298448: Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298681: Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance
  • MC-298710: TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements
  • MC-298832: The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298856: Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater
  • MC-298898: TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload
  • MC-298919: Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward
  • MC-299017: Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics
  • MC-299071: Memory Leak in ItemStackRenderState leads to OutOfMemoryError
  • MC-298879: The game crashes upon startup on some AMD graphics
  • MC-299110: Force upgrading does not write new DataVersion to converted data
  • MC-299126: The server crashes when certain mobs ride a turtle
  • MC-299130: Pack formats were not incremented in 1.21.7 rc1 after breaking changes

Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7: How to update

The latest update for Minecraft: Java Edition is now available. To install it, launch the Minecraft Launcher and activate snapshots from the "Installations" tab.
 
Keep in mind that test versions may damage your game worlds. It’s strongly recommended to back up your data or use a separate folder to avoid issues with your main worlds.

What is Minecraft

Minecraft is essentially a game about placing blocks and exploring. Players can craft basic tools and items, build anything from small shelters to massive cities, or even create intricate mechanical systems within the game. It’s like a limitless virtual LEGO world where creativity and imagination drive everything you do.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

