Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing is gearing up for its “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. The event will also mark the debut of the company’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1. Set to be held in London, the event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Nothing has already confirmed several key features of the Phone 3 ahead of launch. The upcoming flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which the company claims will deliver improved overall performance and more capable on-device AI features. It will also be the longest-supported Nothing phone to date, with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

ALSO READ: Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9 On the imaging front, the Phone 3 will include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, as part of what is expected to be a triple rear camera set-up. The main camera will likely be a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor to complete the configuration. In terms of design, the Phone 3 will debut a new “Glyph Matrix” system , replacing the signature Glyph Interface from previous models. This dot-matrix-style LED panel, positioned near the rear camera array, may support new interactive functions like custom animations and interactive features like mini-games.

Here are the expected specifications of the Nothing Phone 3: Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5150mAh

Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless Nothing Headphone 1: What to expect Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1 , will also debut at the July 1 event. As per last week’s report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that it will feature the brand’s signature transparent design. The ear cups appear squarish with rounded edges—somewhat resembling the Apple AirPods Max—while a circular transparent panel sits on top to reinforce the brand’s aesthetic.