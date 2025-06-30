Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9

Samsung is set to release its next-generation foldable smartphones on July 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked . Reportedly, the South Korean electronics maker will unveil its ‘tri-fold’ device at the event, too. The said device, likely to be called Galaxy G Fold, will not launch alongside the Z Series foldable models, but is planned for release in October this year.

As for the models set to launch on July 9, an alleged image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Evan Blass. The image reveal slim design and thickness of the camera module.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung will preview the Galaxy G Fold in less than two weeks from now, but launch it later in October. This is a strategy that Samsung has used with the Galaxy S25 Edge . The company unveiled the Edge series at the launch event of its flagship S25 series smartphones, but launched it later in May. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, where, and timing Date: July 9, 2025 Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US Time: 7:30 pm (IST). Livestream will be available on Samsung India website and on Samsung official channel on YouTube ALSO READ: Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an alleged image of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The photo shows the phone partially unfolded, with a close-up view that highlights the button layout. Through the picture, it is evident that the upcoming foldable smartphone is going to be significantly slimmer than its predecessor. In a June 10 blog post, Samsung described its upcoming foldable device as “thinner, lighter, and more durable than the last.” Additionally, the camera setup doesn’t look as slim as it was expected to be. Furthermore, it seems like the under-display camera is gone. Instead, there’s a hole-punch selfie camera on the inner screen again. It’s placed in the same spot — halfway down one side of the display — and looks about the same size. What’s worth noting is that this is the first time since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that Samsung has brought back a hole-punch camera on a Fold model. Starting from the Z Fold 3, Samsung has been using under-display cameras.

Previously, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is built with user needs in mind, featuring tighter integration of Galaxy AI within the software to offer a more agentic experience. The company also emphasised that AI won’t just power standalone apps and tools but will increasingly shape the entire user interface, saying, “AI will become UI.” Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: What to expect Samsung has previously previewed the Ultra variant with a slimmer foldable design. In a blog post, the company said: “For years, Samsung has listened to users asking for bigger screens, better cameras, and new ways to connect and create… That’s why Galaxy’s next chapter is to provide an experience that seamlessly blends artistry and engineering.”

The Ultra is expected to feature voice-enabled AI controls, a suite of Galaxy AI tools, and deeper system-wide AI integration, mirroring the S24 Ultra’s capabilities in a foldable form. ALSO READ: Apple supplier Lens Tech seeks up to $606 million in Hong Kong listing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect Samsung is expected to equip the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its own Exynos 2500 processor, potentially replacing the Snapdragon chips used in previous foldables. This move reflects the company’s existing dual-chip strategy seen in the Galaxy S series. While the camera setup may remain unchanged, performance enhancements are anticipated through the ProVisual Engine. The Flip 7 could also feature a larger 4-inch cover display, updated case designs, and OLED panels using blue phosphorescent materials to improve power efficiency and reduce the screen crease.