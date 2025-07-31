Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Nothing has announced the beta program for its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 platform. In a post on its community forum, the company announced that owners of the Nothing Phone 3 can apply to join the first “Closed Beta” phase, which will run through August and early September.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap' Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, was initially unveiled earlier this month alongside the debut of the Nothing Phone 3. Nothing has yet to confirm when the stable version of the update will be made available.

Nothing Phone 3 - Android 16 Closed Beta program: Details

According to the company, the Android 16-based beta build of Nothing OS 4.0 will be limited to a select group of users and not released widely. Those interested in joining can submit their applications via Nothing’s website by 5 PM BST (9:30 PM IST) on August 3. Selected applicants will be contacted within a week of applying, and will receive onboarding instructions from the company.