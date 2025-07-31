Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 to enter Closed Beta for Phone 3 users next month, open beta to arrive in September

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display
Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has announced the beta program for its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 platform. In a post on its community forum, the company announced that owners of the Nothing Phone 3 can apply to join the first “Closed Beta” phase, which will run through August and early September.
 
Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, was initially unveiled earlier this month alongside the debut of the Nothing Phone 3. Nothing has yet to confirm when the stable version of the update will be made available. 

Nothing Phone 3 - Android 16 Closed Beta program: Details

According to the company, the Android 16-based beta build of Nothing OS 4.0 will be limited to a select group of users and not released widely. Those interested in joining can submit their applications via Nothing’s website by 5 PM BST (9:30 PM IST) on August 3. Selected applicants will be contacted within a week of applying, and will receive onboarding instructions from the company.
Participants in the program will be required to share “some personal data” and provide ongoing feedback to Nothing’s development team. The company also cautioned that beta software may be unstable, and some features may not function as expected. It recommends users back up their data regularly before installing the beta.
 
The Closed Beta will be conducted through August and into early September, followed by the rollout of an Open Beta version sometime in September.

Nothing OS 4.0: What to expect

Nothing has kept most details under wraps but noted that the beta release of Nothing OS 4.0 will focus on integrating Android 16’s core features. Additionally, it will introduce “a more robust design system,” which the company says will lay the groundwork for a more unified user interface in future updates.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more

Google to invest $6 billion in 1-GW data centre project in Andhra Pradesh

NoBroker's Convozen AI unveils no-code platform for WhatsApp agents

August 2 solar eclipse: Where to watch the longest eclipse of the century?

Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

Topics :NothingGoogle AndroidFlagship smartphones

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story