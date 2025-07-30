Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap'

Google's Pixel 10 series may adopt Qi2 magnetic wireless charging with a new "Pixelsnap" system, possibly debuting alongside its own line of accessories and chargers

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google Store)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series could include support for the Qi2 standard of wireless charging. As reported by Android Authority, newly surfaced images of the device show what appears to be a magnetic wireless charger attached to the phone’s back, indicating the presence of internal magnetic coils — an essential requirement for Qi2 compliance.
 
The report suggests Google may brand this feature as “Pixelsnap,” drawing parallels with Apple’s “MagSafe” magnetic charging system. 

Google Pixel 10 series: Pixelsnap wireless charging

Earlier reports indicated that the Pixel 10 lineup would enable wireless charging via magnetic alignment when used with compatible cases. However, the latest images suggest that the magnetic coils may be integrated directly into the phone’s body, allowing support for a wider range of Qi2-compatible accessories.
 
 
In addition to the phones themselves, Google is reportedly preparing a new accessory ecosystem under the Pixelsnap name, which may include custom cases and magnetic wireless chargers. One image reveals a circular wireless charger that resembles the current Pixel Watch charger but in a larger size.

Also Read

EpiqVision Mini EF-21W and EF-22N

Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Google

Google officials depose before ED in online betting linked PMLA case

Google, Android Earthquake Alert System, earthquake alert system, google earthquake alert system, Google india earthquake alert system, earthquake alert system in india

Android earthquake alert: Google admits algorithm-driven system limitations

Manish Gupta, senior director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind

DeepMind finds its India accent where AI trains in culture, not just codepremium

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta clashes with Apple, Google as US states push age verification laws

 
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently introduced the Qi2 25W charging standard, which increases the maximum wireless charging speed from 15W to 25W. Google is expected to bypass the regular Qi2 specification and adopt the faster 25W Qi2 version for its upcoming Pixel phones.
 
Although the magnetic charger appears only on the standard Pixel 10 model in the leaked image, it’s likely that the full Pixel 10 series will offer this new functionality.

What is Qi charging?

Qi is a widely used wireless charging standard created by the Wireless Power Consortium. It operates through electromagnetic induction, transmitting power from a charging pad (transmitter) to a compatible device (receiver), eliminating the need for charging cables.
 
Qi2, introduced in 2023, builds on Apple’s MagSafe concept by adding a magnetic ring to improve alignment between devices and chargers, thereby increasing charging efficiency and stability. Initially capped at 15W, the standard has recently been upgraded to support speeds of up to 25W. 

Made by Google event: Details

Google’s annual Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20. The company is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series alongside other hardware products, including the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. The Pixel 10 lineup is likely to consist of multiple models: the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable variant called Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

More From This Section

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android: What's new

Instagram

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

youtube

YouTube to use AI to detect and restrict underage accounts: How it works

Vivo X Fold 5 running Origin Workbench platform

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers

BGMI

Krafton releases July 30 redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

Topics : Google Google Pixel Google phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon