NoBroker's Convozen AI unveils no-code platform for WhatsApp agents

Convozen's no-code platform enables brands to build and deploy multilingual, context-aware agentic bots on WhatsApp within 10 minutes using Meta's APIs

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI
The new platform enables brands to deploy AI agents that communicate via voicebot, chatbot, or a combination of both, offering a seamless, unified experience.
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
NoBroker’s conversational AI suite, Convozen.AI, has launched a new platform that allows businesses to build agentic bots for WhatsApp without any coding, and deploy them in 10 minutes.
 
These agentic bots have multilingual capabilities, can handle complex customer journeys, remember context, make decisions, and continuously improve the customer service experience.
 
The platform brings together voicebots and chatbots into a unified, multilingual experience on WhatsApp. Built on Meta’s voice and chat application programming interfaces (APIs), it allows brands to deploy AI agents seamlessly.
 
“With Agentic AI, we’re no longer just answering customer queries. We’re anticipating needs, resolving friction, and elevating the experience to a new standard,” said Akhil Gupta, founder, Convozen, and co-founder of NoBroker.
 
“These bots speak the customer’s language literally and figuratively as they are able to switch between languages like people do in normal speech. This frees up our human agents to focus on complex, value-driven conversations rather than repetitive, mundane tasks,” he added.
 
The new platform enables brands to deploy AI agents that communicate via voicebot, chatbot, or a combination of both, offering a seamless, unified experience.
 

Topics :NoBrokerartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

