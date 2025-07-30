NoBroker's Convozen AI unveils no-code platform for WhatsApp agents

NoBroker’s conversational AI suite, Convozen.AI, has launched a new platform that allows businesses to build agentic bots for WhatsApp without any coding, and deploy them in 10 minutes.

These agentic bots have multilingual capabilities, can handle complex customer journeys, remember context, make decisions, and continuously improve the customer service experience.

The platform brings together voicebots and chatbots into a unified, multilingual experience on WhatsApp. Built on Meta’s voice and chat application programming interfaces (APIs), it allows brands to deploy AI agents seamlessly.

“With Agentic AI, we’re no longer just answering customer queries. We’re anticipating needs, resolving friction, and elevating the experience to a new standard,” said Akhil Gupta, founder, Convozen, and co-founder of NoBroker.