Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 31, giving players an opportunity to claim special in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Since these codes are valid for a limited time and come with a restricted number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below, you'll find the list of active codes along with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them and collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 31 are:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the associated rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any included diamonds or gold are immediately credited to the user’s account.