Tech Wrap July 30: Acer Nitro Lite 16, Moto G86 Power, Apple specialist

Acer, the Taiwanese tech brand, has introduced the Nitro Lite 16 series in India, expanding its product range. The laptop features a 16-inch IPS display with WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) and supports up to a 180Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and can be paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It includes a 53Wh battery and is packaged with a 100W USB-C charger.

Motorola has introduced the Moto G86 Power in India, adding to its G-series lineup. Priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary camera. It comes with a 1.5K pOLED display, AI-enhanced imaging features, and military-grade durability.

Now you can videocall a 'Specialist' while browsing Apple products online Apple has launched its “Shop with a Specialist over Video” offering in India, enabling customers to interact with Apple Store experts via video while browsing the online store. India becomes the second country, after the US, to access this feature. Apple describes the service as a secure and personalized shopping experience available anytime, anywhere. OpenAI brings 'study mode' in ChatGPT OpenAI has unveiled a new “study mode” in ChatGPT to support users working through academic problems step-by-step instead of giving direct answers. Available from July 29 for all logged-in users on Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with Edu users getting access soon, this addition aligns with OpenAI’s efforts to make ChatGPT more beneficial for educational use.

Google brings narrated video summaries to AI-powered NotebookLM NotebookLM, Google's AI-driven tool for document comprehension, has added a major feature called Video Overviews. As per Google’s blog, this new feature transforms text into AI-generated video summaries, complete with narration and slides. These videos visually represent data such as diagrams, statistics, and quotes to simplify complex information. Adobe updates Photoshop across platforms with new AI tools Adobe has introduced a fresh set of AI-powered features across all Photoshop platforms—desktop, web, and mobile. The update includes tools like Harmonize, generative upscaling, and enhanced object removal via the remove tool. Adobe says these tools are designed to reduce manual work and speed up common tasks such as image clean-up and composition.

Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas Google has expanded AI Mode with several new functions, including video search, file uploads, and Canvas—a smart planning assistant. These AI-driven features assist users by answering questions, summarizing information, and improving search capabilities. The enhancements build on the earlier launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro and aim to deliver a more tailored and practical user experience. Apple rolls out iOS 18.6 update to eligible iPhone models Apple has begun releasing the iOS 18.6 update to compatible iPhones. Expected to be the final major release in the iOS 18 cycle before iOS 26 becomes official later this year, the update prioritizes key bug fixes, security improvements, and interface adjustments—particularly for users in the European Union. WhatsApp tests night mode in native camera interface on Android

WhatsApp is trialing a night mode feature in its built-in camera for Android, aimed at enhancing low-light photography. According to WABetainfo, the beta update for version 2.25.22.2 includes a moon icon that allows users to manually activate night mode. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 5 to be released on August 7 Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will receive Season 5 updates on August 7 at 9:00 am PT (09:30 pm IST). Players can look forward to new maps, gameplay modes, weapons, and zombie content in Black Ops 6, along with enhancements and new elements in Warzone.

Apple to launch foldable iPhone as part of iPhone 18 series in 2026 Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce its first foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026. As reported by CNBC, citing JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, the foldable device is expected to arrive in September 2026 and may feature a book-style folding design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold models. Google brings AI weather summaries to Pixel 8 and 8a smartphones: Report Almost a year after Google introduced AI-generated weather summaries with the Pixel 9 lineup, the same feature is now reportedly starting to appear on older devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. Originally, the AI Weather Reports were limited to the Pixel 9 series as part of a revamped Pixel Weather app that showcased the latest software enhancements.

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable goes on sale with introductory offers Vivo has launched the X Fold 5, its latest book-style foldable phone, in India. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features a camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss. It also includes AI features tailored to support both creativity and productivity. How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram Instagram’s bio section allows users to express themselves through text, emojis, and links. Last year, the platform introduced a feature that lets users add music to their bios, offering a more personalized and expressive touch to profiles through selected tracks.