Realme P3 series launching on Feb 18: Livestream details, expected specs

China's Realme is set to launch its Realme P3 series 5G smartphones in India on February 18. The series encompasses two models: P3 Pro 5G and P3x 5G smartphones. The launch event for the new Realme P3 series will kick off at 12PM and will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has unveiled several details about the smartphones, including camera, battery and display specifications. Here is what we know:

Realme P3 series: What to expect

Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro smartphone will feature the segment's first glow-in-the-dark design with a cosmos-inspired Nebula pattern on the back panel. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple and Saturn Brown. The company said that the smartphone will be the slimmest in the segment, measuring 7.99mm at its thinnest point. Additionally, it will be rated IP68, IP69 for resistance against dust and water.

The company has confirmed that the P3 Pro smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip. The P3 Pro will also introduce GT Boost technology, developed in collaboration with video game developer KRAFTON. Positioned as a gaming-focused device, it will support BGMI with AI-driven features such as Ultra-Steady Frames, a Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. The smartphone will feature a quad-curved 1.5K resolution display and will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery, supporting 80W wired charging. As for the camera, it will sport a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor.

Realme P3x 5G

Realme said that the P3x 5G smartphone will be the maiden smartphone to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip. Similar to the Pro model, the Realme P3x will come equipped with a 6000mAh battery, but its fast charging capability will be limited to 45W wired charging support. Featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, the smartphone will be available in three colourways: Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink.

Realme P3 series: Launch livestream