Phone 3a series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, confirms Nothing

Phone 3a series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon, confirms Nothing

Nothing has used Qualcomm chips for its flagship number series, but last year's A-series models featured MediaTek Dimensity chipsets

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming Phone 3a series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), CEO Carl Pei stated that the company is "going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a)." He also highlighted improvements in the camera system and performance over the previous-generation model. The launch of the Phone 3a series is scheduled for March 4.
Nothing has used Qualcomm chips for its flagship number series, but last year's A-series models featured MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.
 

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
In the video, Carl Pei stated that Nothing has taken user feedback into account to refine the next A-series smartphone. He highlighted the camera system as a key area of improvement. Additionally, he mentioned that the Qualcomm processor in the Phone 3a will deliver a 25% increase in CPU performance and a 72% boost in NPU performance compared to the Phone 2a Plus. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve the device's ability to process data for artificial intelligence features, which Nothing is likely to introduce this year.
The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to maintain the brand's signature transparent back design with the Glyph lighting interface. The upcoming models may introduce a horizontally aligned rear camera set-up similar to the Phone 2a but with an additional third sensor, possibly a telephoto lens. At least one variant in the series is likely to feature a 50MP telephoto camera, paired with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the device is expected to include a 32MP front camera.
 
Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP selfie
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

