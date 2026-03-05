Nothing Phone 4a series launch today: Where to watch, what to expect

Nothing is set to launch the Phone 4a series today, March 5. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming Phone 4a, while revealing that the Phone 4a Pro will get a Nothing Phone 3-like Glyph Matrix display at the back. Alongside the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, Nothing is also expected to launch the Headphone (a).

Nothing has also said that it will hold the first exclusive drop of the Phone 4a at its newly opened Bengaluru store on March 7 at 6 PM IST. This will be the device’s first public retail sale before it becomes available in other markets, with special benefits offered to launch-day buyers.

Nothing Phone 4a series: Launch details The launch of the Nothing Phone 4a series will be livestreamed by Nothing on its official website and YouTube channel. Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream through the video embedded at the end of this article. Date: March 5

Time: 4 PM IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech) and Nothing’s YouTube channel Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect Nothing has already revealed the design of the Phone 4a. The images shared by Nothing show that the phone keeps the brand’s transparent design and features a horizontal camera module with three sensors, similar to the previous model. The camera module also appears to feature metallic accents, suggesting that the company is using more premium materials. Nothing has also previewed the smartphone in multiple colours, including shades of pink and blue.

The smartphone will also include a new “Glyph Bar” interface next to the camera module, with a vertical strip of nine individually controlled mini LED lights. Nothing said that the Glyph Bar setup is designed to reduce distractions while still delivering clear visual notifications. The company describes the Glyph Bar as a cleaner and sharper system that can be read instantly. According to Nothing, the new lighting system uses patented technology to produce more natural, neutral and bleed-free light. The company said that the lights are around 40 per cent brighter than those on the previous A-series model. For the Phone 4a Pro, the teasers shared by Nothing do not clearly show the phone’s full design and mainly highlight a silhouette with the Glyph Matrix display at the back. The design and placement suggest it could be similar to the Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix, but slightly smaller.

ALSO READ: Google settles with Epic Games with offer to cut app store commissions The Glyph Matrix on the Phone 3 is the most advanced version of Nothing’s Glyph Interface so far. It can display pixel-style animations for names and notifications, support apps such as a timer and even include small games like spin the bottle. Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact processor has not been specified. For reference, both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro were powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Meanwhile, the Nothing 3a Lite, which was launched later in November, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Neo with A18 Pro launched: Check India pricing, offers, specs According to a previous report, at least one device in the Phone 4a series will have UFS 3.1 storage and a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. Nothing may not adopt the newer silicon-carbon battery technology, suggesting the Phone 4a could feature a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh. Nothing Headphone (a): What to expect Nothing will be launching its new over-ear headphones, Headphone (a), today alongside the Phone 4a series. The company has already shared a teaser image highlighting the device in a yellow finish. According to the image, the device will have Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetics and dot-matrix typography, complemented by a textured, metallic-style rim.

The Nothing Headphone 1 launched last year with KEF-tuned audio. The company will likely continue its partnership with the British audio brand for the Headphone (a) as well. According to a report from 9To5Google, Nothing said the new headphones will introduce bold colourways and deliver the longest battery life of any Nothing audio product to date. For reference, the Nothing Headphone 1 is claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 80 hours with ANC disabled. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge can provide up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC enabled.