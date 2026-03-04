Apple's next launch may be entry-level 'MacBook Neo': What to expect

After two consecutive days of product announcements ranging from iPhones to Macs, Apple is expected to unveil a new entry-level MacBook later today. Reports suggest the device could be called MacBook Neo, positioning it below the MacBook Air in Apple’s notebook portfolio.

According to a report by MacRumors, the name appeared briefly in a regulatory listing on Apple’s website before being removed. While the document did not include specifications or images, it referenced a device identified as “MacBook Neo” with the model number A3404.

The upcoming MacBook is expected to be part of Apple’s staggered announcement cycle this week, which began with the launch of the iPhone 17e and iPad Air and later expanded to updates across the Mac lineup.

MacBook Neo: What to expect The rumoured MacBook Neo is expected to be a lower-cost notebook designed to sit below the MacBook Air. Reports suggest it could use an iPhone-class processor, such as the A18 Pro or A19 Pro, instead of Apple’s M-series chips. The device is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display and an aluminium chassis. The display on the Neo model is also expected to offer lower brightness than the display on the MacBook Air. It may also be available in multiple colour options such as yellow, green, blue or pink. Pricing remains unclear, though estimates cited in reports suggest the device could fall in the $599 to $799 range if introduced.

Entry-level iPad also expected Alongside the new MacBook, Apple is also expected to introduce the 12th-generation entry-level iPad. The device is tipped to feature the A18 chip, which could enable Apple Intelligence features. While the design is unlikely to change significantly, the tablet may adopt Apple’s in-house modem for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, aligning it more closely with the company’s broader silicon strategy. What has Apple launched so far First day announcements Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 17e, the most affordable model in its iPhone 17 series. The device starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant in India, with pre-orders beginning March 4 and sales starting March 11.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance to charging and storage, what's new The smartphone runs on the A19 chip and features Apple’s C1X modem. It includes a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe support and satellite-based services in supported regions. The device ships with iOS 26 and supports Apple Intelligence features. Alongside it, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. The tablet is available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, starting at Rs 64,900 for the Wi-Fi model. It comes with 12GB unified memory, Apple’s N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 support and the C1X modem on cellular models. Sales begin March 11.

Second day announcements On the second day of announcements, Apple introduced a new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip alongside updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. The refreshed lineup brings performance upgrades, higher starting storage, Wi-Fi 7 support and updated connectivity across both consumer and professional segments. The MacBook Air with M5 features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple said the chip includes a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core aimed at improving AI processing. The laptop now starts with 512GB storage and supports configurations up to 4TB. Connectivity includes Apple’s N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

ALSO READ: Apple launches MacBook Air with M5: Check India pricing, offers, more Apple has also expanded the MacBook Pro lineup with M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. These chips feature up to an 18-core CPU and updated GPU architecture designed to handle AI workloads, video editing and 3D rendering. M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory, while M5 Max supports up to 128GB. Alongside the Macs, Apple unveiled a refreshed Studio Display and an all-new Studio Display XDR, expanding its external monitor lineup. The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel but adds Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and an upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera.