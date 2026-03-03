Nothing shows Phone 4a at MWC 2026; plans exclusive drop in India on Mar 7

Nothing Phone 4a is set to launch on March 5. Ahead of the global launch, the Phone 4a was displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone has been previewed in four colour options: White, Black, Pink and Blue.

In India, the company has announced an exclusive first drop of the Phone 4a at its newly opened store in Bengaluru on March 7. This will mark the first public retail availability of the device before it goes on sale in other markets. The company is also offering special benefits for launch-day buyers.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the Nothing Headphone (a) will launch alongside the Phone 4a series. However, it has not yet shared any details about the Phone 4a Pro, which is expected to be introduced with the Phone 4a.

Nothing Phone 4a Exclusive First Drop: Details

Date: March

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Nothing Store, Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 4a exclusive first drop benefits

Nothing said customers will be able to purchase the Phone 4a before it goes on sale in other markets. The company added that the offer is limited to the first 100 buyers, who will receive an exclusive engraved edition of the Phone 4a along with Ear (a) earphones at no additional cost. It also said that these first 100 customers can add the CMF Buds 2 Plus for Rs 999.

Nothing Phone 4a series: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4:00 PM IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

Nothing Phone 4a series: What we know so far

Nothing earlier shared a video titled “Phone (4a): A New Chapter” on YouTube. In the video, CEO Carl Pei said the company is testing more premium materials and new colour options to refresh the phone’s design, following its showcase at MWC 2026.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17e debuts at cheaper price than predecessor: Check details Nothing has already revealed the design of the Phone 4a. Based on the images shared, the Phone 4a series continues the brand’s transparent look and features a horizontal camera module with triple camera sensors, similar to the previous model. The images also reveal a new “Glyph Bar” interface positioned to the right of the camera module, featuring a vertical strip with nine individually controlled mini LED lights.

Nothing said that the Glyph Bar setup is designed to reduce distractions while still delivering clear visual notifications. The company describes the Glyph Bar as a cleaner and sharper system that can be read instantly.

According to Nothing, the new lighting system uses patented technology to create more natural, neutral and bleed-free light output. The company claims that the lights will be around 40 per cent brighter compared to the previous A-series.

Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Phone 4a series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact processor has not been specified. For reference, both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro were powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Meanwhile, the Nothing 3a Lite, which was launched later in November, comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor.

According to a previous report, at least one device in the Phone 4a series will have UFS 3.1 storage and a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor. Nothing may not adopt the newer silicon-carbon battery technology, suggesting the Phone 4a could feature a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh.