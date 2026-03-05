Apple MacBook Neo with A18 Pro launched: Check India pricing, offers, specs
Apple launched the 13-inch MacBook Neo powered by the A18 Pro chip in India, with a starting price of Rs 69,900. The low-cost MacBook is available for pre-orders and will go on sale starting March 11
Apple launched the MacBook Neo on March 4. The newly launched 13-inch MacBook is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The new model lowers the entry cost of Apple’s Mac range while continuing to offer features such as an aluminium body, Liquid Retina display and full macOS support.
For the uninitiated, the MacBook Air with the M5 chip costs Rs 119,900, whereas the low-cost MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900.
Apple’s MacBook Neo: India pricing and availability
- 256GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard: Rs 69,900
- 512GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard and Touch ID: Rs 79,900
- Colours: Silver, Blush, Citrus, Indigo
The MacBook Neo is now available for pre-orders, with general availability starting March 11.
Apple’s MacBook Neo: Offers
- Rs 3,000 cashback for select bank cards
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months
Apple’s MacBook Neo: Details
The Apple MacBook Neo features a 13-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, offering a resolution of 2408 x 1506 and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The laptop comes with 8GB of unified memory and is available in 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options.
For video calls, it includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The audio setup comprises a dual-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, along with a dual-microphone array featuring directional beamforming. The device packs a 36.5Wh battery rated for up to 16 hours of battery life, as per Apple, and supports 20W charging via USB-C. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, one USB 3 port, one USB 2 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on macOS Tahoe and features an aluminium chassis with a fanless design. The MacBook Neo is available in Blush, Indigo, Silver and Citrus colour options. ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max chips launched: India pricing, offers
Apple’s MacBook Neo: Specifications
- Display: 13-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 2408 x 1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: A18 Pro
- CPU: 6-core (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)
- GPU: 5-core
- NPU: 16-core Neural Engine
- Unified memory: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB SSD
- Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera
- Audio: Dual-speaker sound system, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, dual-mic array with directional beamforming
- Battery: 36.5Wh, up to 16 hours battery life (as per Apple)
- Charging: 20W (USB-C)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, 1 x USB 3 port, 1 x USB 2 port, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Operating system: macOS Tahoe
- Build: Aluminium chassis, fanless design
- Colours: Blush, Indigo, Silver, Citrus
