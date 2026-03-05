Apple MacBook Neo with A18 Pro launched: Check India pricing, offers, specs

Apple launched the MacBook Neo on March 4. The newly launched 13-inch MacBook is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The new model lowers the entry cost of Apple’s Mac range while continuing to offer features such as an aluminium body, Liquid Retina display and full macOS support.

Apple’s MacBook Neo: India pricing and availability

256GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard: Rs 69,900

512GB storage variant with Magic Keyboard and Touch ID: Rs 79,900

Colours: Silver, Blush, Citrus, Indigo

The MacBook Neo is now available for pre-orders, with general availability starting March 11.

Apple’s MacBook Neo: Offers

Rs 3,000 cashback for select bank cards

No-interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

Apple’s MacBook Neo: Details

The Apple MacBook Neo features a 13-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, offering a resolution of 2408 x 1506 and peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which includes a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The laptop comes with 8GB of unified memory and is available in 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max chips launched: India pricing, offers For video calls, it includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The audio setup comprises a dual-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, along with a dual-microphone array featuring directional beamforming. The device packs a 36.5Wh battery rated for up to 16 hours of battery life, as per Apple, and supports 20W charging via USB-C. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, one USB 3 port, one USB 2 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on macOS Tahoe and features an aluminium chassis with a fanless design. The MacBook Neo is available in Blush, Indigo, Silver and Citrus colour options.

Apple’s MacBook Neo: Specifications