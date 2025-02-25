Nothing reveals Phone 3a series design, previews new button: What to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing has revealed the design of one of its upcoming Phone 3a series models. While the official name of the device showcased has not been confirmed, it is believed to be the anticipated Phone 3a Pro. The smartphone follows Nothing's signature design with a transparent back panel. The smartphone also features a distinct rear camera module, and an additional side button.

For the uninitiated, Nothing has announced that the Phone 3a series will debut on March 4 . The company has also confirmed that the devices will be available in India through Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Design

Nothing has provided a preview of one of the models in the Phone 3a series, featuring a transparent back panel similar to previous Nothing Phones. The device retains the brand's signature glyph lighting, arranged around a newly designed circular camera module.

A key highlight of the design is the prominent camera module, which appears to bulge out significantly from the main chassis—likely for accommodating a periscope telephoto camera. The arrangement is distinctive, with the telephoto lens positioned centrally, while the other two sensors are stacked vertically towards the left. The smartphone has been showcased in two colour options: a grey variant reminiscent of the Phone 2a Plus and a black variant.

This design differs from the initial teaser video of the Phone 3a series, where all three camera sensors were arranged horizontally. This suggests notable design variations across the models in the line-up.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Additional button

Another standout feature is an extra button on the side, positioned below the power button. While Nothing has not disclosed its functionality, a recent YouTube video from the brand, titled "The SECRETS behind Phone (3a)" briefly demonstrated its use. A double-tap on the button brings up multiple on-screen options, hinting at AI-powered features such as audio transcription and text summarisation. You can watch the video on Nothing's official YouTube channel.

Screenshot

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect

The Phone 3a series is expected to include two models: Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both are anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor and sport a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Regarding cameras, Nothing has confirmed that at least one model in the series will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Software enhancements will enable up to 60x digital zoom and introduce a 70mm focal length mode for portrait shots. Additionally, the primary camera in the series will feature a 50MP sensor capable of capturing 64 per cent more light, improving depth and image clarity. The company has also stated that all four cameras—including the front-facing one—will support Ultra HDR photos and 4K video recording.