ISRO to back technological innovations across key sectors in Chhattisgarh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to extend its support for technological innovations across key sectors in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during his recent visit to New Delhi, where they held extensive discussions on utilising space technology for agriculture, water resource management, environmental conservation, and disaster mitigation.

“With ISRO’s collaboration, Chhattisgarh will adopt a scientific approach to resolve key challenges. This initiative will equip farmers with precise data, optimise resource management, and accelerate the state’s overall progress,” said CM Sai.

Emphasising that the strategic collaboration with ISRO will open new frontiers of research and innovation in Chhattisgarh, he said that this partnership marks a major step toward a technology-driven governance model, ensuring greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience across multiple sectors.

A state government spokesperson said as part of the initiative, a high-level team of ISRO experts would soon visit Chhattisgarh to conduct a comprehensive study leveraging satellite imagery, geographic information systems , and advanced data analytics. The study will focus on soil health assessment to enhance agricultural productivity, water resource mapping for sustainable management of water bodies, climate anomalies, and smart governance strategies powered by space technology.

Under ISRO’s guidance, Chhattisgarh will witness a paradigm shift in governance and resource management, with a special focus on precision farming, crop monitoring, and climate-adaptive strategies, the spokesperson said.

With ISRO’s expertise and Chhattisgarh’s commitment to innovation, this collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of development, positioning the state as a leader in space-based applications for sustainable progress, the spokesperson added.