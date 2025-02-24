Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amgen opens $200 million technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad

The facility, which occupies approximately 524,000 square feet across two towers in HITEC City, will focus on harnessing AI, data science, and digital innovation to accelerate research and development

Amgen
Amgen (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
US drug major Amgen on Monday announced the opening of a new technology and innovation hub, Amgen India, in Hyderabad.
 
With a planned investment of $200 million through 2025, the facility aims to accelerate the company’s medicine pipeline and enhance global operations through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities.
 
The facility which occupies approximately 524,000 square feet across two towers in HITEC city will focus on harnessing AI, data science, and digital innovation to accelerate research and development efforts.
 
Commenting on this, Robert A Bradway, Chairman and CEO of Amgen, said, “The opening of Amgen India marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to leverage technology across our global network to better serve patients. We are grateful to the government of Telangana for its partnership and are proud to join an ecosystem where life sciences and cutting-edge innovation can thrive.”
 
The company will also develop life sciences solutions, and provide a platform for local talent to contribute to global biotech advancements.
 
Highlighting the strategic importance of the new facility, Naveen Gullapalli, Managing Director of Amgen India, said, “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and our new site is positioned at the heart of this landscape. Talent at Amgen India will drive global projects and initiatives, leveraging expertise across our global sites.”
 
Amgen, with nearly 28,000 employees globally and a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions, is a player in biotechnology, discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative medicines to patients facing serious illnesses. 
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

