OnePlus 12 set to launch in China today: Know expected specs and more

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus is set to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone- OnePlus 12, in China today before an expected global launch in January. The company has already confirmed several key features and specifications, along with a first-look teaser for the smartphone ahead of its official launch.

The smartphone boasts a punch-hole front camera setup integrated into a curved display panel. At the rear, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple camera setup in a circular arrangement with Hasselblad branding, resembling its predecessor.

The most prominent design change on the OnePlus 12 is to switch the Alert Slider to the left-hand side of the phone, which allows OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna and the Alert Slider solution on the new device.

Earlier, OnePlus China confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available in Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

OnePlus 12: Specification

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. The smartphone will likely feature up to 24GB of RAM coupled with up to 1TB of on-board storage.

At the display maker BOE's event in China, the company showcased display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen. According to reports, the display panel of the OnePlus 12 is expected to get a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits.

For Imaging, OnePlus has already confirmed that the Chinese variant of its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable.

OnePlus 12 smartphone will reportedly get a 5,400 mAh battery under the hood with support for 100W fast wired charging. OnePlus is also expected to bring back Wireless charging for the upcoming flagship smartphone with support for 50W wireless charging.