Nothing schedules Phone (2a) launch for March 5: Event info, what to expect

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on February 13 announced that it will unveil the Phone (2a) smartphone on March 5 in an event named “Fresh Eyes”. The event will livestream on company’s official website, starting at 5 PM (IST). Alongside the smartphone, Nothing is expected to launch a pair of wireless audio accessories under CMF brand on March 5.

Earlier this month, Nothing revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be named Phone (2a). Besides, the brand also confirmed that it will be launching Buds and Neckband Pro wireless audio accessories under its affordable CMF branding. It is likely that both the Buds and the wireless Neckband will be launched alongside the smartphone at the event.

The company has not revealed specification of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a), but the smartphone is expected to be an affordable option compared to the brand’s number series smartphones. “Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front,” said Nothing in a press note released during the smartphone’s name reveal.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected Specs

According to media reports, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a dual-camera set up on the back in a horizontal orientation. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor and a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front camera, the Nothing Phone(2a) is expected to get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.