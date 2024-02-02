Nothing confirms Phone (2a) name for upcoming smartphone: Details here

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing has confirmed Phone (2a) name for its upcoming smartphone. The company announced the name at its quarterly community update round. Besides, the brand announced that it is launching Glyph Developer Kit, which would allow Android developers to give their apps the ability to control the Glyph Interface. Alongside, the brand confirmed the launch of Buds and Neckband Pro wireless audio accessories under its affordable CMF branding.

“Phone (2a) has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, with all of Nothing’s expertise and craftsmanship. Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front,” said Nothing in a press note.

The company has not announced the launch date or revealed specifications about the upcoming smartphone. However, according to media reports, Nothing is planning to unveil the Phone (2a) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US, in February 2024.

Earlier, a report by mobile comparison website Smartprix claimed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) would feature a dual-camera set up on the back in a horizontal orientation. The smartphone would likely feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both these sensors have previously featured on the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2). On the front camera, the Nothing Phone(2a) is expected to get a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected Specs