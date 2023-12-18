Nothing to debut new smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress: Report

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing is reportedly planning to announce a new midrange smartphone series, touted by industry insiders as “Nothing Phone 2a”. According to a report by Android Authority, key specifications and other details of the upcoming smartphone have leaked online that show images of a testing unit.

According to the report, the rumoured midrange smartphone would be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February, 2024. It is expected to debut alongside Nothing’s next generation flagship smartphone the Nothing Phone 3 in select regions.

Earlier, Android Central reported that the upcoming midrange smartphone by Nothing has appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a regulatory database in India. The listing suggested that the company is preparing to launch the smartphone in the coming months for the Indian market.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected specifications

The Nothing Phone 2a would likely sport a 120Hz OLED panel with a punch-hole design housing a front camera. The back of the smartphone would likely get a redesigned Glyph interface, which would be based on the second-generation version that Nothing introduced with Phone 2. The smartphone is expected to boast a centre-aligned dual-camera set-up at the back, bearing a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. According to the report, the smartphone would be offered in up to 8GB RAM paired and 128GB on-board storage. The Nothing midrange smartphone is expected to boot Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.