OnePlus 12 and 12R set to launch in India on January 23: Check details here

OnePlus has announced the global launch of the OnePlus 12 on January 23. Launched in China on December 5, the premium smartphone in the Chinese electronic maker’s number series is set to launch together with the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus regarded both the smartphones as “dual flagship” and said that both the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R have their own unique attributes that would provide users with the option to choose what is important for them. Called the “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief”, the launch event will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on January 23.

OnePlus 12: Specification

Based on the Chinese model, it is safe to say the global model would retain most of the specifications. The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch LTPO Super Fluid AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. The display boasts a peak brightness level of 4500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage with support for RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features that OnePlus debut with its custom skin based on the Android 14 operating system.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple-camera setup on the back that it said it co-created together with Hasselblad. The camera set-up includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartphone supports HDR recording in Dolby Vision.

The Chinese model of the OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery, supported by 100W fast-wired charging (superVOOC) and 50W wireless charging (AIRVOOC).