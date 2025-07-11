British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced an “exclusive drop event” for its new Phone 3 flagship smartphone. Set to take place on July 12 at UB City in Bengaluru, the company says this event will offer attendees the chance to purchase the Phone (3) before it goes on general sale. As an added perk, the first 100 customers to buy the Phone 3 at the event will receive the new Nothing Headphone 1 at no extra cost. The event begins at 7 PM and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing Phone drop event: Details

Date: July 12, 2025

Time: 7PM

Venue: UB City, Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 3: Price and general availability

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Nothing Phone 3 is already available for pre-booking in India, while general availability starts July 15 on ecommerce platform Flipkart, quick commerce platform Flipkart Minutes, and select retail stores including Croma and Vijay Sales.

Nothing Phone 3: Details Nothing is positioning the Phone 3 as its first full-fledged flagship, building on its hallmark transparent design language. The Phone 3 introduces a new "Glyph Matrix" system on the rear, replacing the previous Glyph Interface LED arrangement. This matrix display supports app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, live progress indicators, and a suite of mini features collectively branded as “Glyph Toys.” These include tools and games such as Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Spin the Bottle, and others. ALSO READ: Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers The device also comes with AI-driven features, such as Essential Search, a universal smart bar that helps users search across contacts, media, and files while also handling general queries. Another new feature is Flip to Record, which allows automatic transcription and summarisation of meetings.

Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: up to 16GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP (EIS)

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless

OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5 Nothing Headphone 1: Details Price: Rs 21,999 Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, were developed in partnership with UK-based audio specialist KEF. The headphones offer features like active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and AI capabilities via ChatGPT and the company’s own Essential Space assistant.