Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-order in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, both featuring significant updates in design, health monitoring tools, and AI-powered enhancements. Notably, this is the first Galaxy Watch series to feature Google’s Gemini assistant. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 8 series before July 24 can avail benefits including bank cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 12,000. Alternatively, there are multi-buy offers of up to Rs 15,000 when paired with select Galaxy Z-series and Galaxy S-series smartphones. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants Galaxy Watch 8: 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999

40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999

44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999

44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999

47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999 Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pre-order benefits Galaxy Watch 8: Rs 9,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.

No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.

Up to Rs 12,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.

No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.

Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India