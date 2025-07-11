Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series, featuring upgraded design, AI tools, and Google's Gemini assistant, is now open for pre-orders in India with launch offers worth up to Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-order in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, both featuring significant updates in design, health monitoring tools, and AI-powered enhancements. Notably, this is the first Galaxy Watch series to feature Google’s Gemini assistant. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch. 
  Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 8 series before July 24 can avail benefits including bank cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 12,000. Alternatively, there are multi-buy offers of up to Rs 15,000 when paired with select Galaxy Z-series and Galaxy S-series smartphones. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

Galaxy Watch 8:
  • 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999
  • 40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999
  • 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999
  • 44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
  • 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999
  • 47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pre-order benefits

Galaxy Watch 8: 
  • Rs 9,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
  • No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
  • Up to Rs 12,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: 
  • Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
  • No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
  • Rs 15,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.

Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications

  • Size: 44mm/40mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications

  • Size: 46mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 445mAh
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Elon Musk unveils Grok4 AI after backlash over 'antisemitic' content

Premium

Every dollar or energy saved is what you don't need to produce: Sharma

Garmin smartwatches gets Google Maps support with turn-by-turn navigation

Amazon mulls another multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic

Topics :Samsung GalaxysmartwatchesSamsung India

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story