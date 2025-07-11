Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-order in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, both featuring significant updates in design, health monitoring tools, and AI-powered enhancements. Notably, this is the first Galaxy Watch series to feature Google’s Gemini assistant. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch.
Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 8 series before July 24 can avail benefits including bank cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 12,000. Alternatively, there are multi-buy offers of up to Rs 15,000 when paired with select Galaxy Z-series and Galaxy S-series smartphones. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.
Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants
Galaxy Watch 8:
- 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999
- 40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999
- 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999
- 44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
- 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999
- 47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999
Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pre-order benefits
Galaxy Watch 8:
- Rs 9,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
- No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
- Up to Rs 12,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
- Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
- No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
- Rs 15,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.
Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications
- Size: 44mm/40mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications
- Size: 46mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 445mAh
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H