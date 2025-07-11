Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy Watch 8 series in India: Check offers

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series, featuring upgraded design, AI tools, and Google's Gemini assistant, is now open for pre-orders in India with launch offers worth up to Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic unpacked event price in india specs features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-order in India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, both featuring significant updates in design, health monitoring tools, and AI-powered enhancements. Notably, this is the first Galaxy Watch series to feature Google’s Gemini assistant. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch. 
  Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Watch 8 series before July 24 can avail benefits including bank cashback or upgrade bonuses of up to Rs 12,000. Alternatively, there are multi-buy offers of up to Rs 15,000 when paired with select Galaxy Z-series and Galaxy S-series smartphones. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans.
 

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

Galaxy Watch 8:

  • 40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999
  • 40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999
  • 44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999
  • 44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic:
  • 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999
  • 47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Pre-order benefits

Galaxy Watch 8: 
  • Rs 9,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
  • No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
  • Up to Rs 12,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: 
  • Rs 12,000 bank cashback on select cards or upgrade bonus of the same amount.
  • No-interest EMI up to eighteen months.
  • Rs 15,000 discount when purchased alongside select Galaxy Z-series or Galaxy S-series smartphones.

Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications

  • Size: 44mm/40mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications

  • Size: 46mm
  • Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 445mAh
  • OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
  • Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

