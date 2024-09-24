Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nothing to launch Ear Open wireless earphones today; could look like this

Reportedly, the upcoming wireless earphones from Nothing will be offered in a white theme, featuring an open-ear design and a curved band that wraps around the back of the ear

Nothing Ear (Open) Source: WinFuture
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
British consumer technology startup Nothing has scheduled the launch of a new product for September 24. However, ahead of the launch, images of the Nothing Ear (Open) earbuds have surfaced on WinFuture. The leaked images reveal white earbuds with an open-ear design and a curved band that wraps around the back of the ear.

According to WinFuture, the earbuds are likely to feature 14.2mm titanium-coated drivers paired with Nothing’s proprietary “Bass Enhance” algorithm. Like other earbuds from Nothing, the stem of these earbuds is expected to showcase a transparent design that includes the company’s branding. Active Noise Cancellation will be absent due to the open-ear design.

The Nothing Ear (Open) is anticipated to provide up to eight hours of battery life on their own and up to 30 hours when used with the case, as reported by WinFuture. Users can expect up to six hours of use during phone calls, extending to 24 hours with the case.

The new earbuds are also expected to include touch controls, support for simultaneous connections to multiple devices, and a feature that enhances audio clarity during phone calls.

The Nothing Ear (Open) might feature the same ChatGPT integration found in the brand’s other earbuds, functioning exclusively with a Nothing Phone. This integration would enable users to initiate conversations with the AI assistant directly via the earbuds. The earbuds and case may also boast an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance and feature Bluetooth 5.3 to support dual device connections.
The Bass Enhance setting was first introduced with the updated Nothing Ear and the more budget-friendly Nothing Ear (a) in April.


Topics :NothingEarbudsTechnologyWireless Earphones

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

