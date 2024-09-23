Tech wrap Sep 23: Siri for iPhones, Samsung S24 FE, Sony BRAVIA Theatre U

iOS 18.3: Apple to release few advanced Siri features to iPhones in January

Apple may launch some advanced Siri features earlier than anticipated. A Bloomberg report indicates that the company is considering introducing certain voice assistant functions with iOS 18.3, which were initially scheduled for the iOS 18.4 release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might launch alongside Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, though there is no official confirmation yet. The South Korean smartphone maker has started the pre-reservation process for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series, which will end on September 24. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is anticipated to be unveiled on September 26, and the Galaxy S24 FE may be introduced at the same time.

Sony has introduced its new Bravia Theatre U wearable speakers in India. These neckband-style speakers offer an immersive cinematic experience, providing surround sound for a personal yet open-air listening environment. Equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound, the Bravia Theatre U speakers create a spatial sound field using 360 Spatial Sound technology when connected to compatible Sony Bravia TVs.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has warned of security threats to Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an advisory highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in Apple devices that are operating on older software versions.

GoPro's latest entry-level HERO camera is now available in India. Introduced on September 4 alongside the premium GoPro HERO13 Black, this model is the company's smallest camera with a display. The GoPro HERO can record videos in up to 4K resolution and capture 2x slow-motion videos at 2.7K. Additionally, it takes 12MP photos.

Microsoft is developing a feature that will let users personalise the Copilot key on Windows 11. This key, which has started appearing on new laptops and keyboards, is currently set to open Microsoft’s Copilot app by default. However, the company is testing options to allow users to launch different apps with the key instead.

Apple may bring its ProMotion technology, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, to the base models of the iPhone 17 series. According to a report from Android Headlines, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), indicated that next year's base iPhone models will include displays with this 120Hz refresh rate.

Jony Ive, who left his design role at Apple five years ago, is working with OpenAI on an AI hardware project. This collaboration was confirmed today in a profile of Ive in The New York Times, nearly a year after early reports hinted at a partnership. The profile states that the aim is to develop “a product that uses A.I. to deliver a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.”