Now, Google Docs lets you generate images using AI: Here is how it works

Google has added a new "Create an Image" option in the Gemini sidebar for Docs. It is currently available for Workspace subscribers and will roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers in coming weeks

"Create an image" in Google Docs
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Google has integrated its Imagen 3 artificial intelligence image generation model into Google Docs, allowing users to generate in-line images directly within their documents. In an update to its Workspace blog, Google announced that users can now create photorealistic images of people, landscapes, and more by using the "Create an Image" option with Gemini in Docs. While Google Docs already supports generating full-bleed cover images, inline image generation is a new feature. Currently, the feature is available to Google Workspace subscribers but will expand to more Gemini Advanced subscribers in the coming weeks.
 
Google Docs: How to generate images
 
To generate inline images using Gemini in Docs, users can go to the insert menu and select images. In the sub-menu, they will find a new "Help me create an image" option. This opens the "Create an Image" interface in the sidebar. Users can enter a description of the desired image, choose the aspect ratio, and select the image style. After clicking the "Create" button, several iterations of the image will appear, and users can choose one or create a new version.
The available styles for generating images include photography, watercolour, and more. Aspect ratio options include "Square," "Wide," and "Tall."
 
Future updates to Gemini: Details
 
It was reported last month that Google plans to release its Gemini 2.0 AI model by the end of the year. Additionally, the company is reportedly developing a new AI agent codenamed "Project Jarvis." Powered by a future version of the Gemini AI model, this agent is designed to automate web-based tasks. According to reports, the AI agent will handle tasks such as research, product purchasing, ticket bookings, and more on behalf of users.
 
Topics :Google's AIGoogle DocsGemini AI

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

