IndiGo offers complimentary Spotify Premium for 4 months on flight bookings

Indian low-cost airline Indigo is offering a four-month free trial of Spotify Premium Individual Plan on flight bookings. Customers booking domestic or international flights through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app are eligible for the offer, which is valid until October 3, 2025. Here are the details:

Indigo’s Spotify Premium trial offer: Details

Customers booking domestic or international flights through IndiGo website (www.goindigo.in) or IndiGo mobile app, between October 4, 2024, and October 3, 2025, are eligible to get a four-month free trial for Spotify Premium Individual Plan.

The company said that only one offer will be made against a PNR, irrespective of the number of bookings made in the same. Additionally, only new and unique users of the Spotify service will be able to redeem the offer.

Once a booking is made, eligible customers will receive a link on their registered email. Click on the link and follow the instructions to redeem the offer. It should also be noted that the offer can only be redeemed during the offer period and up to two months past the completion of the offer. The company also said that cancellation of the relevant flight booking will also cancel the offer.

After the completion of the four-month free trial for Spotify Premium, customers will be rolled onto Spotify’s Individual Plan, which costs Rs 119 per month. However, the subscription can be cancelled anytime.

Spotify Premium plans: Details

The Spotify Premium Individual Plan costs Rs 119 per month and provides one premium account with ad-free music and offline downloads. Other Spotify Premium plans include: