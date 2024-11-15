Business Standard
iPhones get stand-alone Gemini AI app with Live feature, deeper integration

While Gemini AI is still accessible through the Google app on iPhones, the dedicated app brings a new interface similar to that of the Gemini app on Android

Google is now rolling out a dedicated Gemini AI app for iPhones, providing access to advanced features such as Gemini Live. Previously in testing in select regions, the iOS app for Google Gemini brings the AI chatbot directly to the iPhone homescreen for easier access. Previously, the Gemini app was only available on iOS through the Google app.
 
iPhone users now have access to Google Gemini’s Live feature, which allows for conversational interactions with the chatbot. Additionally, the App Store listing confirms that Gemini on iOS can now integrate with other Google apps and services, such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail, to fetch relevant information for personalised responses.
 
While Gemini AI remains accessible through the Google app, the stand-alone app introduces a new interface similar to that of the Android version. With Extensions within the Gemini app, users can pull real-time information on flights and hotels for travel planning and explore music and videos through YouTube and YouTube Music. Gemini Advanced subscribers can also access customisable chatbots, known as Gems, which can be created, edited, and personalised similarly to the Android version.
 
The app also offers 10 different voice options for the AI chatbot, applicable across all Gemini responses. Supported languages for Gemini on iOS include English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Google is working on document understanding capabilities for Gemini Live. While Gemini Advanced already has document access for task completion, Gemini Live will likely add contextual and conversational AI awareness. This feature may enable users to engage in conversations with Gemini Live, where responses are based on context from uploaded documents.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

