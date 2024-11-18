Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s upcoming performance-focused flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, is now available for pre-orders in India. Launched earlier this month in China, the smartphone will be available in India starting November 26. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, enabling a dedicated underwater photography mode.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Pre-order details

Customers can pre-order the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000. Pre-orders are open on Realme’s official website or e-commerce platform Amazon.

Pre-ordering with Rs 1,000 entitles customers to a Rs 3,000 bank discount at the time of purchase and the option of a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 12 months. Alternatively, customers can pre-order by paying Rs 2,000, which also offers a Rs 3,000 bank discount but extends the no-interest EMI option to 24 months.

Additionally, all pre-orders include one year of screen damage protection and an extra year of extended warranty.

Realme GT 7 Pro: What to expect

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a Samsung-made 6.78-inch OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design. According to Realme, this display delivers improved power efficiency, while offering up to 6000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. For biometric authentication, the smartphone includes Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the display.

On the imaging front, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by a 6500mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging, and runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. Indian model, however, may be offered in lower capacity battery. The smartphone boasts multiple AI-powered tools for photography, creativity, and gaming.

Realme GT7 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Eco2 Sky OLED Plus, 6000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 1264 x 2780 resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)

Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 120W wired

IP Rating: IP68, IP69

Important to note, the above specifications and product details are based on Chinese model. India model may have different specifications, especially the battery.