Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 7 Pro available for pre-orders in India ahead of launch on Nov 26

Realme GT 7 Pro available for pre-orders in India ahead of launch on Nov 26

Customers can pre-order the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000. Pre-orders are open on Realme's official website or e-commerce platform Amazon

Realme GT7 Pro
Realme GT7 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s upcoming performance-focused flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, is now available for pre-orders in India. Launched earlier this month in China, the smartphone will be available in India starting November 26. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device boasts an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, enabling a dedicated underwater photography mode.
 
Realme GT 7 Pro: Pre-order details
 
Customers can pre-order the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000. Pre-orders are open on Realme’s official website or e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
Pre-ordering with Rs 1,000 entitles customers to a Rs 3,000 bank discount at the time of purchase and the option of a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 12 months. Alternatively, customers can pre-order by paying Rs 2,000, which also offers a Rs 3,000 bank discount but extends the no-interest EMI option to 24 months.
 
Additionally, all pre-orders include one year of screen damage protection and an extra year of extended warranty.
 
Realme GT 7 Pro: What to expect

More From This Section

Apple set for big releases in 2025: AirTag and smart home products expected

Nvidia's new Blackwell AI chips face issue with overheating servers

Unesco, IT ministry host stakeholder consultation on safety, ethics in AI

'Please die': Google's AI chatbot shocks student seeking help with homework

Tech wrap Nov 15: WhatsApp Draft, Gemini iOS app, Xiaomi HyperOS 2, more

 
The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a Samsung-made 6.78-inch OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design. According to Realme, this display delivers improved power efficiency, while offering up to 6000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. For biometric authentication, the smartphone includes Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the display.
On the imaging front, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor.
 
The Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by a 6500mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging, and runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. Indian model, however, may be offered in lower capacity battery. The smartphone boasts multiple AI-powered tools for photography, creativity, and gaming.
 
Realme GT7 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch Eco2 Sky OLED Plus, 6000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 1264 x 2780 resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • IP Rating: IP68, IP69
Important to note, the above specifications and product details are based on Chinese model. India model may have different specifications, especially the battery.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Nov 5: iOS 18.2 beta, Realme GT7 Pro launched, Xbox AI Agent

Realme GT7 Pro goes official with SD 8 Elite, 6500mAh battery: Details

Realme GT 7 Pro with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India on Nov 26: Details

Realme GT7 Pro to debut with Android 15, AI-enhanced imaging: Know more

Tech wrap Oct 15: Nothing Phone 2a, JioBharat phones, Realme P1 Speed, more

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story