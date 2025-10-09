Tech Wrap Oct 9: Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Search Live, Netflix games on TV

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a are now available for purchase in India. These devices were launched alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL in August, which are already on sale. However, the Pixel Watch 4, unveiled at the same event, is yet to hit the market.

Google has rolled out its AI-based conversational search feature, Search Live, in India — marking its first expansion beyond the US. Available in both English and Hindi, the feature allows users to engage in real-time voice chats with Gemini AI to obtain context-aware web information.

After smartphones, Netflix is bringing games to its TV platform: Report Netflix is expanding its gaming lineup to TVs. According to Bloomberg, Co-CEO Greg Peters said, “One of the gaming areas we’re going after is social gaming experiences that can show up on your TV.” Previously, Netflix games such as Squid Games Unleashed and Cut the Rope Daily were available only on smartphones, but now users can enjoy them on TVs as well. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched Realme has unveiled a limited edition of the Realme 15 Pro 5G inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones. The variant retains the same hardware as the standard model but features a dragon-inspired design and a themed UI. It is available only in the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

WhatsApp tests new Liquid Glass design interface for iPhone users: Report WhatsApp is reportedly testing a design overhaul for iOS featuring a Liquid Glass interface aligned with Apple’s new iOS 26 visual framework. As noted by WABetaInfo, this redesign marks a shift toward a more transparent, layered look with depth effects and smooth animations. The feature is currently available to select beta users via the latest iOS 25.28.75 version. Now you can try on shoes virtually with Google Search's ‘Try It On’ feature Google is expanding its AI-based virtual try-on tool from clothing to footwear. As per the company’s blog, users can now preview how different shoes—ranging from sneakers to heels—will appear on them directly within search results. The feature is rolling out first in the US before expanding to Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report Ahead of its 2026 flagship launch, Samsung may introduce a “Cosmic Orange” color option similar to that of Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro. According to a Reddit post cited by 9to5Google, the shade might debut with the Galaxy S26 series. WhatsApp tests username reservation feature before complete rollout: Report WhatsApp is developing a feature allowing users to reserve usernames before the official release. Spotted in the beta version 2.25.28.12 for Android, the update also includes a matching key system to improve privacy by reducing the reliance on phone numbers. Early reservations will likely open soon for both beta testers and general users.