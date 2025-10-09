WhatsApp tests new Liquid Glass design interface for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly trialing a design overhaul for iOS users, featuring a Liquid Glass-based interface that aligns with Apple’s latest iOS 26 visual framework. According to WABetaInfo, this design marks a major aesthetic shift for the platform as it moves toward a more transparent, layered, and fluid interface. By integrating the iOS 26 SDK, WhatsApp can now implement dynamic depth, translucency, and smooth animations that blend with Apple’s updated UI design. The design is currently available to a limited number of users in the latest WhatsApp for iOS 25.28.75 beta.

Visual and design enhancements

ALSO READ: Now you can try on shoes virtually with Google Search's 'Try It On' feature According to the report, the Liquid Glass update introduces soft transparency and depth effects that make user interface components appear lighter and more dimensional. Elements like the tab bar now seem to float above the content, which offers a refined visual hierarchy. The UI dynamically adjusts translucency based on the background, giving a clean yet vivid sense of layering.

Redesigned Tab bar One of the most noticeable upgrades highlighted is the Liquid Glass tab bar, which now sports a semi-translucent finish that blurs the background content. This creates a polished visual transition between chat sections. Icons respond with smooth animations when tapped, improving interactivity. The active tab indicator automatically aligns with the icon’s width, ensuring visual precision. The bar also adapts to both light and dark modes, maintaining clarity and balance across different viewing conditions. Liquid Glass keyboard and buttons According to the report, WhatsApp has also redesigned the keyboard and buttons to match the Liquid Glass theme. The keyboard now adopts iOS 26’s native translucent design, working subtly with background elements. Buttons across the app share this semi-transparent aesthetic, with fluid tap animations.