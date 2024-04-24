Now, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with Galaxy AI is available at Rs 39,999 onwards

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has announced bank offers on its latest smartphone in the fan edition line-up, the Galaxy S23 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now available at a starting price of Rs 39,999. The offers on the smartphone are currently live and valid until April 28. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, at Rs 39,999 onwards, is now the most affordable Samsung smartphone to experience Galaxy AI.

Launched last year at Rs 59,999 onwards, the Galaxy S23 FE received a limited period Rs 10,000 price cut recently that brought down its effective price to Rs 49,999. Now, Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank cards. With these offers, the net effective price of the smartphone stands at Rs 39,999.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards

Limited period price drop: Rs 10,000

HDFC Bank instant discount: Rs 10,000

Net effective price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Details

Powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The smartphone is powered by Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, which is packed with Galaxy AI features including Chat Assist, Live Translate for calls, Interpreter and more. The gesture-driven “Circle to Search” feature has also rolled out on the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

The smartphone is available in Mint, Graphite and Purple colourways along with special edition colour options, Indigo and Tangerine, that are exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Price and offers

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 49,999 | Offer price: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999 | Offer price: Rs 44,999

Besides bank offers, there is on offer an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 12 months. However, it should be noted, that to avail the offer on an EMI transaction, customers are required to select a plan of 6 months or more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specifications