Now, you can edit videos within Google Drive before sharing: How it works

Things to be kept in mind
- You can upload these file types: MP4, Quicktime, OGG, WebM
- Individual clips have limits of 35 minutes and 4 GB
- Ensure you are logged into the Google account that holds the Drive or Photos files you want to add.
- Google Drive
- Google Photos
- The web
- A file on your computer
Turn On or Off Google Vids
How to turn on/off Vids
- Sign in to the Google Admin console as an admin.
- Go to Apps, then Google Workspace
- Choose Drive and Docs
- Select Google Vids
- Make sure you have the Service Settings admin privilege.
- Toggle On or Off for everyone.
- Click Save to confirm.
Browser support
Availability
Available for Google Workspace
- Business Starter, Standard, and Plus
- Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus
- Essentials Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus
- Nonprofits
- Education Fundamentals, Standard and Plus
- Gemini Business
- Gemini Enterprise
- Google AI Pro and Ultra
