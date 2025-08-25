Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, you can edit videos within Google Drive before sharing: How it works

Now, you can edit videos within Google Drive before sharing: How it works

Videos saved on Google Drive can now be quickly edited using Vids, its AI-powered video editing tool that offers option to trim, adds music and text, and streamlines end-to-end content creation

Google Vids
Google Vids
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Google has introduced a new way to streamline video editing in Drive with its AI-powered tool, Google Vids. Announced last week, the update brings a convenient shortcut for users, which allows faster access to editing features directly from Google Drive. This update is part of Google’s broader push to make content creation seamless across its ecosystem.
 
With this enhancement, when previewing a video in Drive, users will see an “Open” button in the upper-right corner. Clicking it launches the video in Google Vids, automatically loading the file for editing. From there, users can trim clips, add music, insert text, and apply other creative edits, all within the Vids interface. Once Vids opens the video file, a new Vids file is created. Users will have to go through the regular steps to save/export to a non-Vids editable file.
 
By reducing the steps needed to start editing, Vids aims to save users time while offering powerful AI-assisted tools to enhance their videos. The integration will make it easier for professionals, students, and casual creators alike to polish their video content without switching between multiple apps or workflows. 

Things to be kept in mind

  • You can upload these file types: MP4, Quicktime, OGG, WebM
  • Individual clips have limits of 35 minutes and 4 GB
  • Ensure you are logged into the Google account that holds the Drive or Photos files you want to add.
You can upload and insert your own image or video clip into a video from:
  • Google Drive
  • Google Photos
  • The web
  • A file on your computer

Turn On or Off Google Vids

Vids will be ON by default and can be disabled at the organisational level. However, if Google Docs is turned OFF in your domain, Vids access will be unavailable.

How to turn on/off Vids

  • Sign in to the Google Admin console as an admin.
  • Go to Apps, then Google Workspace
  • Choose Drive and Docs
  • Select Google Vids
  • Make sure you have the Service Settings admin privilege.
  • Toggle On or Off for everyone.
  • Click Save to confirm.

Browser support

You can use Vids on your computer with the two most recent versions of Chrome, Firefox browsers, and Windows (Microsoft Edge). According to the Google support page, you may not be able to use the feature in other browsers.

Availability

Available for Google Workspace

  • Business Starter, Standard, and Plus
  • Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus
  • Essentials Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus
  • Nonprofits
  • Education Fundamentals, Standard and Plus
Anyone who previously purchased these add-ons: 
  • Gemini Business
  • Gemini Enterprise
  • Google AI Pro and Ultra

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

