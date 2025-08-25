Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meta partners with Midjourney for its products and models: What to expect

Meta partners with Midjourney for its products and models: What to expect

Meta said it will license Midjourney's "aesthetic technology" to enhance AI imagery, bringing advanced image generation into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta

Meta(Photo: Reuters)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Meta has partnered with artificial intelligence entity Midjourney to license its “aesthetic technology,” aiming to integrate advanced AI-generated images and videos into its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. “This technical collaboration between our research teams is part of our effort to team up,” Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang said on X (formerly Twitter). The partnership suggests a joint development effort rather than simple tool adoption.

Meta-Midjourney collaboration: What to expect

According to a report by the Verge, Meta has not disclosed financial details of the deal. Midjourney, known for its AI image and video generation tools, has not yet issued a statement on financials, too. However, Midjourney has confirmed the collaboration and said it will continue operating independently. Its founder and CEO David Holz emphasised that it remains “a community-backed research lab” with “no investors.”
 
 
Meta has already begun incorporating generative AI into its platforms. The Meta AI app is designed around a feed of AI-generated images and videos. On Facebook, a new button allows users to create images directly within posts, while WhatsApp and Instagram integrate AI image-generation options into chats. The report further stated that the partnership underscores Meta’s accelerating investment in AI “superintelligence” while aiming to keep pace with OpenAI and Google. 
 
By working with Midjourney, Meta could deliver more polished visuals to users across its apps. Wang praised the startup, saying, “They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them.” The companies said they will share further details about their collaboration “soon,” but the move signals Meta’s intent to flood its platforms with AI-driven content while leveraging Midjourney’s reputation for high-quality image generation. 

What is Midjourney AI
 
Midjourney AI is a generative artificial intelligence that produces images from textual prompts. Operating through a Discord bot, it allows users to generate visuals that span photorealistic renderings to imaginative, abstract styles. Created by an independent research lab, it rivals AI tools like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion in producing high-quality, artistic imagery.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

