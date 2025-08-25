Google Phone app gets a makeover, but not everyone is happy: What's changed

Google has released the Material 3 Expressive redesign update for its Android dialler, Phone app, a few days ago, which has changed the app's appearance on phones. The simplified dialler, which was familiar to many, has been replaced by bigger and fewer buttons. Many users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the update, calling it “blocky, and oversized,” but some found the newly introduced interface up to their liking.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, Reddit and X users alike have criticised the new design updates, calling them “oversized and ugly.”

A user on Reddit reportedly posted: “The phone app used to be perfection. Now the buttons are blocky, oversized, and ugly! Who thought this was a good idea?” The user soon added, “I never updated either... It just... Showed up!”

Another on X wrote: “What in the HUGE MESS IS THIS?! I'm not blind bruh!!?” ALSO READ: Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October: What to expect Google Phone app update: What has changed Favourites tab gone: One of the big changes that the app brings right when you open it on your phone is the disappearance of the Favourites tab. The Favourites tab has now been merged into the Home tab of the Phone app. Your starred contacts will now appear in a bar right above the recent calls list. Disappearance of contact list: Earlier, there used to be a Contacts tab in the Phone app; however, now it has disappeared in this new update. Google has switched things up, and now contacts are accessible through the search bar in the app only.

Voicemail tab no more: Earlier, there used to be a separate tab for Voicemails; however, that separation is missing now. Button layout redesign: The in-call screen now features pill-shaped buttons that transform into rounded rectangles when tapped. Additionally, all buttons, including the end call button, have been made noticeably larger than earlier. Keypad appearance changed: Earlier, the keypad button used to be a floating button on the screen; however, now it has become a tab right beside the Home tab. Categorisation of calls: A new feature that has been added is the categorisation of calls. The Phone app now has categorisation for – All calls, missed calls, calls from contacts, non-spam, and spam calls.